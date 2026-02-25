/C O R R E C T I O N -- Alfa Laval/

In the news release, North America's Largest Heat Transfer Manufacturer to Double Capacity at Richmond, VA Facility by 2028, issued 23-Feb-2026 by Alfa Laval over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

North America's Largest Heat Transfer Manufacturer to Double Capacity at Richmond, VA Facility by 2028

Expansion strengthens long-term manufacturing capacity and customer support across North America

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - In response to accelerating demand across key industrial markets in North America, Alfa Laval announced a major expansion of its Richmond, Virginia manufacturing facility. Already underway, the multi-year investment will double the site's production capacity for heat exchangers by mid-2028, reinforcing Alfa Laval's position as the region's leading heat transfer technology manufacturer.

The expansion includes a comprehensive factory re-layout, increased automation across production lines, and significant investment in workforce development. Together, these initiatives are designed to boost efficiency, enhance product quality, and ensure Alfa Laval can support customers' long-term growth without supply constraints.

"As customer needs evolve and scale, heat transfer technology becomes increasingly critical to operational performance and reliability," said Ester Codina, President of Alfa Laval North America. "This expansion ensures our customers have the capacity they need to grow with confidence. We're building capacity ahead of demand, not reacting to it."

Rising investment across advanced manufacturing and industrial infrastructure is driving increased demand for high-performance, reliable heat exchange solutions. Alfa Laval's Richmond expansion is a deliberate, long-term move to stay ahead of market pressure, secure customer supply, and scale with demand through 2028 and beyond.

The expansion focuses on optimizing factory flow, increasing automation, and strengthening workforce capabilities through targeted hiring, upskilling, and new European-led training frameworks designed for advanced manufacturing.

"Growth isn't just about scale, it's about how we work," said Bill Hertz, Factory Manager, Richmond. "By combining automation with deep employee expertise, we're building a more resilient, efficient operation while investing in long-term skill development."

Richmond plays a critical role in Alfa Laval's North American manufacturing network, supporting customers across the U.S. and Canada. The expansion enhances regional supply reliability while positioning the site as a more attractive employer, with expanded opportunities in technical training and advanced manufacturing.

Global best practices from Alfa Laval's operations are already being implemented, ensuring quality and operational excellence as automation increases.

The capacity increase is a phased, multi-year initiative, with full completion targeted for mid-2028, ensuring uninterrupted production while scaling to meet future demand.

To learn more about Alfa Laval's services and locations, visit Alfa Laval service and support | Alfa Laval.

About Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 66.9 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

