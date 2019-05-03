North America's Wheelchair-Accessible/Mobility Vehicles Market to 2023 - 40,000 Vans & Buses Converted/Upfitted into Wheelchair-Accessible Vehicles for a Combined Annual Value of $2+ Billion in 2018

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wheelchair-Accessible/Mobility Vehicles in North America - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels & Trends for Non-Emergency Medical Transport/Ambulatory Vehicles in North America, 2018 Data & Analysis, 2019-2023 Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the business of converting/upfitting vans and fabrication of cutaway buses into wheelchair-accessible and ambulatory vehicles, also known as paratransit or mobility vehicles, for personal and commercial use in North America.

The report examines three segments that are converted into wheelchair-accessible vehicles-minivans, Euro-style ready vans such as the Ford Transit and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and buses on cutaway chassis. Of note is the increasing use of full-size Euro-style passenger vans relative to ADA-compliant cutaway buses.

Sixty-two companies converted/upfitted more than 40,000 vans and cutaway buses into wheelchair-accessible vehicles in 2018, for a combined annual value of over $2 billion. Though a fragmented business with several regional converters/upfitters, over 75% of conversion/upfitting is done by the ten leading players.

The report provides a comprehensive competitive analysis of all participants, with market shares in units and dollars; this data is also provided in MS Excel format.

Demand for wheelchair-accessible vehicles is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% through 2023, driven by an aging population and increasing use of wheelchair-accessible Euro-style ready compact vans in the private commercial segment, especially as taxi cabs.

Attractive opportunities exist for major players with conversion/upfit capabilities in related segments, e.g., vans, buses and limos, who seek product diversification either through new entry or through identification of acquisition candidates.

The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.

Key Topics Covered



1 Scope

1.1 Terminology



2 Product Types

2.1 Minivans

2.2 Euro-Style Ready Vans

2.3 Buses on Cutaway Chassis



3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2018



4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1 Industry Participants by Type

4.2 Industry Participants' Product Mix

4.3 Market Shares: All

4.4 Market Shares: By Entry Method



5 Market Shares: By Mobility Vehicle Type

5.1 Minivans

5.1.1 Market Shares: All

5.1.2 Market Shares: New Minivans - By Vehicle Platform

5.1.3 Market Shares: New Minivans - By Entry Mode

5.1.4 Market Shares: New Minivans - By Entry Mode & Ramp Type

5.1.5 Market Shares: New Minivans - By End Users

5.2 Euro-Style Ready Vans

5.2.1 Market Shares: New

5.2.2 Market Shares: New Ready Vans By Vehicle Platform

5.3 Buses on Cutaway Chassis

5.3.1 Market Shares: All

5.3.2 Market Shares: By Floor Type & Entry Mode



6 Market Analysis

6.1 Average Price

6.2 Distribution Channels



7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

7.1 Mobility Vehicles by Type

7.2 Mergers, Acquisitions & Closures

7.2.1 Recent Developments (2018)

7.2.2 Others

7.3 Financial Aid & Support

7.4 Alternative Fuel Technology



8 Outlook 2019-2023



9 Participants by Region



10 Key Data of Participants



11 Appendix

11.1 Conversion Process of Minivans into Mobility Vehicles

11.2 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Compliance



12 Profiles of Participants (62 companies profiled)



List of Excel worksheets in Data Tables section:

Summary: Segment Totals: Units, dollars & average price

Market Shares-All-Top 20: Market Shares: Top 20 - Units, dollars & average price by manufacturer

Minivans-All: Market Shares: Units, dollars & average price by participants

Euro-Style Vans: Market Shares: Units, dollars & average price by participants

Cutaway Buses: Market Shares: Units, dollars & average price by participants

Mfr. Location: All Participant Locations: city and state/province

