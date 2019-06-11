North Asia Non Destructive Testing and Inspection Industry Report 2019 Featuring Contemporary Amperex Technology, Samsung, Toyota, & Xiaomi

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non Destructive Testing and Inspection Industry Trends in North Asia, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

NDT and inspection are becoming increasingly popular in North Asia, especially in China, South Korea, and Japan. This market is driven by the increasing number of electric cars, growth of semiconductor industry, and so on. New technologies are changing the testing requirements in the market. For example, flexible electronics will require different testing approaches. Testing service providers need to understand the key trends in end-user industries and cater to their specific needs. By discussing the impacts of different end-user industries on the NDT industry, this growth insight helps NDT service providers to better cater to these 4 end-user industries.

The objective of this growth insight is to identify the key growth opportunities for NDT service providers and NDT equipment suppliers in China, South Korea, and Japan. To achieve this objective, the growth insight starts with discussing the key Mega Trends that are affecting end-user industries as well as the key market trends and technology trends of these end-user industries in China, South Korea, and Japan, respectively.



For example, the growing number of electric cars may require more NDT services for both the car body and the batteries, especially in China. In addition, technological trends of semiconductors, such as larger die size, reduced package thickness, and new material, all require more advanced NDT in this industry.

Subsequently, this growth insight discusses the key implications for the application of NDT in these end-user industries. Apart from the insights from end-user industries, the study also provides a market overview of China, South Korea, and Japan, including the current market scenario, overall growth trends, and key technology trends. In the last section, the insight discusses the key growth opportunities and actions that NDT service providers or NDT equipment suppliers need to take.



In conclusion, this study can help NDT service providers and NDT equipment suppliers to understand the key trends in China, South Korea, and Japan and identify key growth opportunities in these markets in order to launch different NDT services to cater to China, South Korea, and Japan.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the Mega Trends that are affecting the end-user industries?

What are the key trends witnessed in the end-user industries in each country?

What are the key inspection techniques used in the end-user industries?

How do end-user industry trends affect the NDT market?

Is the NDT market growing in these countries?

What are the key market trends and technology trends in NDT in these countries?

What are the key growth opportunities for NDT service providers and equipment suppliers in these countries?

What are the key actions that need to be taken by NDT service providers and equipment suppliers?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

Key Findings

2. End User Industry Insights - Automotive

Key Trends in the Automotive industry

Key Trends in Electric Vehicles

Hot Spot in China

Hot Spot in South Korea

Hot Spot in Japan

Key Inspection Services in the Automotive Industry

Key Implications for NDT

Key Initiatives of Toyota

3. End User Industry Insights - Semiconductor

Key Trends of Semiconductor Industry

Hot Spot in China

Hot Spot in South Korea

Hot Spot in Japan

Key Inspection Services in the Semiconductor Industry

Key Implications for NDT

Key Initiatives of Samsung

4. End User Industry Insights - Consumer Electronics

Key Trends in the Consumer Electronics Industry

Hot Spot in China

Hot Spot in South Korea

Hot Spot in Japan

Key Inspection Services in the Consumer Electronics Industry

Key Implications for NDT

Key Initiatives of Xiaomi

5. End User Industry Insights - Battery

Key Trends of Battery Industry

Hot Spot in China

Hot Spot in South Korea

Hot Spot in Japan

Key Inspection Services in the Battery Industry

Key Implications for NDT

Key Initiatives of Contemporary Amperex Technology

6. NDT Market Overview - China

Key Industry Trends - Current Market Scenarios and Overall Growth Trend

Key Technology Trends

7. NDT Market Overview - South Korea

Key Industry Trends - Current Market Scenarios and Overall Growth Trend

Key Technology Trends

8. NDT Market Overview - Japan

Key Industry Trends - Current Market Scenarios and Overall Growth Trend

Key Technology Trends

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - China

Growth Opportunity - Korea

Growth Opportunity - Japan

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

11. Published and Upcoming Research Topics

Published Topics in NDT Research Program

Planned and In Progress Topics in NDT

12. Growth Consulting Case Studies

Competitive Benchmarking Project in the Global NDT Equipment Market

Acquisition Support Project in the Micro and Nano-focus X-ray Systems Market

Identifying Target Companies for Merger or Acquisition

Assessment of the NDT Inspection Services Market for Offshore and Pipeline Integrity Applications

13. Appendix



