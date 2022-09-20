North Carolina Fertility practice to open new location in Ballantyne area of Charlotte, NC

Reach Fertility will open its third location in early 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reach Fertility, a leading fertility treatment and research practice, announces it is opening a new location in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte, NC. The practice will be located at 14135 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, NC and will begin accepting patients in early 2023.

Reach Fertility's new, nearly 5,000 square foot location will offer multiple spaces for consultations and monitoring as well as its own HSG suite, and laboratory. The office will be open Monday-Friday and offer a comprehensive scope of fertility procedures on site. According to Patrick Mc Phillips, Reach's executive director, "Since opening our doors over thirty years ago, Reach Fertility has developed deep roots in the Charlotte community. We are now very excited to open our new Ballantyne facility to better serve prospective parents residing in the southern areas of North Carolina and in South Carolina. Fertility treatment often requires several visits and this new location will offer more convenience for patients coming from the surrounding areas. The practice is situated just off main highways and provides plenty of free parking." This location joins Reach Fertility's main practice in the Dilworth area of Charlotte, and its northern site located in Mooresville, NC.

Reach Fertility has been a leader in treating patients with fertility issues in the Southeast since 1988. Combining decades of experience with state-of-the-art technology, Reach Fertility has achieved some of the highest pregnancy rates in the region. Reach is also known for providing compassionate patient care, individualized treatment plans and the most cost-efficient options.

The practice's fertility specialists—Dr. Seth E. Katz, Dr. Joseph G. Whelan, III, Dr. Richard L. Wing, Dr. Jack L. Crain, Dr. Tyl Taylor, Dr. Jennifer Patrick, Taylor Holt, PA-C, Ann Morris Merline, PA-C, Grace Perez, PA-C, Daminica Mc Phillips, NP- BC and Molly Oaten, WHNP are nationally recognized as leaders in the field of reproductive medicine and provide the most compassionate and technologically advanced patient care.

To learn more, please email Reach Fertility, visit our website: www.northcarolinafertility.com or call (704-343-4444) to schedule an appointment with one of our fertility specialists.

