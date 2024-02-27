North Carolina Humanities Announces New Support for North Carolina Reads

McGuireWoods is a full-service law firm with offices across the county, including in Charlotte, N.C., and has a robust history of philanthropy. McGuireWoods is directly helping thousands of North Carolinians explore their role in helping to form a more just and inclusive society through their support of North Carolina Reads.

The North Carolina Reads program invites readers across North Carolina to read the selected books and then join North Carolina Humanities' monthly virtual book club discussions to hear directly from book authors and topic experts. After each discussion, readers are encouraged to take what they learn back to their community to host their own book discussions. At the heart of North Carolina Reads is North Carolina Humanities' desire to connect communities through shared reading experiences.

McGuireWoods' Charlotte Office Managing Partner Brian Kahn said, "McGuireWoods is proud to sponsor North Carolina Reads this year. As vice chair of North Carolina Humanities, I know firsthand how impactful North Carolina Reads is. McGuireWoods appreciates how North Carolina Reads inspires a love of reading and discussing diverse stories across the state."

North Carolina Humanities Board Chair Mike Wakeford said, "We are grateful to McGuireWoods for their support of North Carolina Reads. Their commitment to justice, community wellness, and collaboration really echoes the values of North Carolina Reads."

"We are honored to partner with McGuireWoods, whose support is helping more libraries, community groups, and individuals engage with diverse books and stories, and explore topics that are important to them and their community," North Carolina Humanities Executive Director Sherry Paula Watkins said.

Starting this February, North Carolina Humanities invites readers to attend North Carolina Reads book club discussions. All events are free and require registration. Participants do not need to read the books to attend discussions.

February 27 at 6PM - Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt online conversation with author Phoebe Zerwick and Mark Rabil



March 28 at 6PM - Poster Girls online conversation with author Meredith Ritchie and Dr. Sarah Patterson



April 24 at 6PM - American Refuge: True Stories of the Refugee Experience online conversation with author Diya Abdo and Dr. Omar Ali



May 29 at 6PM - The Violin Conspiracy online conversation with author Brendan Slocumb and Dr. Marcus Pyle



June 26 at 6PM - Welcome to the Circus of Baseball online conversation with author Ryan McGee and Dr. Nick Buzzelli

To learn more, visit: https://nchumanities.org/program/north-carolina-reads/.

About North Carolina Humanities: Through public humanities programs and grantmaking, North Carolina Humanities connects North Carolinians with cultural experiences that spur dialogue, deepen human connections, and inspire community. North Carolina Humanities is a statewide nonprofit and the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Learn more at www.nchumanities.org.

Media Contact:

Melanie Moore

[email protected]

SOURCE North Carolina Humanities