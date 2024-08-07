North Carolina Mansion Built for a Fortune Now Selling Regardless of Price at Luxury Auction®

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An elegant mansion just off the 18th fairway of the North Ridge Country Club golf course in Raleigh, NC will be offered for sale to the highest bidder – regardless of price – at a luxury auction scheduled for August 23, 2024. Platinum Luxury Auctions, a Miami-based firm specializing in the auction sale of multimillion-dollar homes on behalf of private sellers, is conducting the no-reserve auction in cooperation with listing brokerage Engel & Völkers of Raleigh, represented by listing agent Elena Stoyanova.

"Platinum has had a contractual relationship with Engel & Völkers' U.S. organization since 2020, and we're always excited to align with them to offer unique, luxury properties to our global bidding audience," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. Platinum just closed on a luxury auction sale for $4.2 million with another Engel & Völkers brokerage in the Florida panhandle in July, Lesnock added.

The Raleigh property was originally built in 2000 for businessman Dean Painter, who sold his computer leasing company, CLG, to Centura Bank in 1996 (Centura then became RBC Centura, which was later acquired by PNC Bank in 2012). From his sale of CLG, Painter purportedly netted at least $62 million in Centura stock.

This tidy sum was likely an impetus for the "open checkbook" mentality with which the home was created. In 2007, the home's architect, Bennett Strahan, was quoted in a Triangle Business Journal article that the home's then-replacement value was nearly $25 million, due in part to commercial-grade construction features like a steel-and-concrete frame, exterior and interior stone walls, a restaurant-grade catering kitchen and extensive fire suppression systems. The Painter family sold the property to its current owner in 2012.

The tri-level residence sits on a private, lushly landscaped parcel of nearly 2 acres, and offers more than 15,000 sf of living space. There are 8 bedrooms, 8 full baths and 6 half baths. Its stately exterior is comprised of Texas cream limestone topped by a slated roof with copper trim, while interior finishes include Brazilian cherrywood paneling and limestone floors with hydronic heat.

A truly impressive living room with soaring, 30-ft ceilings and a wall of windows sits at the center of the home, creating a sense of opulence and grandeur. Adjacent common areas are also spacious, and offer features such as oversized stone fireplaces, a sunken wet bar with seating for eight, a billiards area, and a media room.

Other interior amenities include 2 kitchens - a gourmet and a commercial-grade catering kitchen - 2 elevators, 2 executive offices, a "safe room," fitness/spa center, and a climate-controlled wine cellar with an entry consisting of an authentic bank vault door (the origin of which is said to be part of a whimsical request by Painter when negotiating his company's sale to the bank).

Outdoor features include a gated entry, an infinity-edge saltwater pool and spa, summer kitchen with covered dining area, 2 wet bars, a firepit, and 2,900 sf of terraces and verandas offering serene views of the golf course.

Interested buyers and real estate brokers may preview the property daily by appointment between the hours of 11am and 6pm through August 22. Appointments may be scheduled with Platinum's project manager, Walter Cerini, by dialing 800.683.3789. Additional property and auction details are available online at NorthCarolinaLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties in the U.S. and select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 states and 14 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.6 billion in luxury auction sales, and has consulted or advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $3.85 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

