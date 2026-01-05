North Carolina Named No. 1 in Site Selection Magazine's Annual Workforce Development Rankings

Community colleges play a central role in driving state's workforce success; the N.C. Community College System's Economic Development programs power employer-driven talent pipelines statewide

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina has been ranked No. 1 in Site Selection Magazine's annual Workforce Development Rankings, reinforcing the state's reputation as a top destination for business investment and talent-driven growth.

Site Selection Magazine is one of the most widely read and trusted publications serving corporate real estate executives, site selectors and economic development professionals worldwide. Its annual Workforce Development Rankings are closely watched by companies making location and expansion decisions, evaluating states on factors such as workforce readiness, training capacity, labor quality and alignment between education and industry needs.

North Carolina's top ranking reflects the strength of its workforce ecosystem, anchored by the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS), a network of 58 colleges serving all 100 counties. Through programs including NCEdge Customized Training, ApprenticeshipNC, the Small Business Center Network and BioNetwork, the System works directly with employers to deliver industry-aligned training that supports both expansion and competitiveness.

The Site Selection nod comes just months after North Carolina was named CNBC's "Top State for Business" (2025), an honor that highlighted the state's robust and dynamic business climate across key sectors such as life sciences, advanced manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, defense, technology and food and beverage production.

"This recognition affirms what companies experience every day when they locate and grow in North Carolina," said Dr. Jeff Cox, president of NCCCS. "Our workforce development model is built on strong partnerships, local responsiveness and a clear focus on employer needs, which gives North Carolina a decisive advantage."

John Loyack, vice president of economic development for NCCCS, said the ranking reinforces the System's role as a strategic partner to industry.

"Our colleges operate at the intersection of education and economic development," said Loyack. "We work side by side with employers to solve real workforce challenges, whether that means launching a new facility, adopting advanced technologies or upskilling an existing workforce."

Central to this success is NCEdge, the System's customized training program, which partners with businesses across the state to provide tailored workforce solutions. In the past four years alone, NCEdge has trained more than 100,000 North Carolinians, helping employees master new technologies and improve productivity.

"From aerospace to biotech, NCEdge enables companies to grow by developing their workforce in ways that are targeted, scalable and measurable," added Loyack. "Our results demonstrate how workforce development fuels economic growth for communities statewide."

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, NCEdge supported 319 workforce development projects serving nearly 850 companies, and upskilled more than 30,000 trainees. Major projects included partnerships with next-generation aviation manufacturer JetZero, pioneering biotech firm Genentech, Amazon, and global materials company PPG, helping create nearly 16,000 new jobs and drive $16 billion in capital investment.

In addition to customized training, the System delivers a coordinated set of workforce solutions that support employers across industries and regions:

ApprenticeshipNC expands registered apprenticeship throughout the state by combining paid, on-the-job learning with classroom instruction to strengthen talent pipelines and improve workforce retention.

expands registered apprenticeship throughout the state by combining paid, on-the-job learning with classroom instruction to strengthen talent pipelines and improve workforce retention. The Small Business Center Network provides counseling, training and access-to-capital support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, helping drive job creation and local economic growth in communities statewide.

provides counseling, training and access-to-capital support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, helping drive job creation and local economic growth in communities statewide. BioNetwork further strengthens the state's workforce ecosystem by delivering specialized training, biomanufacturing support and applied research services that enable life sciences and biotechnology companies to innovate and scale.

Together, these programs deliver employer-driven workforce solutions across North Carolina, supporting companies from startup through expansion.

Site Selection's annual Workforce Development Rankings evaluate states based on factors such as training programs, labor quality and workforce readiness. North Carolina's No. 1 ranking highlights its ability to align education, industry and economic development to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving economy.

