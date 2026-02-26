North Carolina Overdose Deaths Fall 35%, But Thousands Still at Risk

Addiction Professionals of North Carolina Marks First Anniversary of Connecting Residents to Treatment

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1.3 million North Carolinians are living with substance use disorder (SUD), a reality that affects communities large and small across the state. Despite recent progress in reducing overdose fatalities, thousands of families continue to feel its impact each year. February marks the one-year anniversary of Addiction Professionals of North Carolina's (APNC) state-funded North Carolina Treatment Connection campaign, an initiative designed to educate consumers about evidence-based SUD services and help them identify and access reputable service providers.

"North Carolina is making meaningful progress in reducing overdose deaths," said Morgan Coyner, Acting CEO and Executive Vice President of APNC. "Between April 2024 and April 2025, our state saw a 35% decline in overdose fatalities, one of the largest drops in the nation. That's not an accident. That progress reflects smart investments in prevention, expanded access to treatment, and stronger recovery support. The work is delivering results, but sustaining and growing that progress means staying the course.

Since the launch of NCTC in February 2025, the campaign has led to:

69% increase in individuals' ability to identify reputable SUD services

38% increase in the number of people who believe SUD should be treated as a medical condition

6.6 million social media impressions

925,000 North Carolinians reached

29,759 visits to NCTC website

29% increase in website visitors to Alcohol/Drug Council's Online Resource Directory

"As a co-sponsor of the Stop Addiction Fraud Ethics Act, I wanted to protect residents from exploitative practices and make sure that those in need find genuine, reputable treatment," said North Carolina State Rep. Tim Reeder. "I'm proud to see that state investment in initiatives like the North Carolina Treatment Connection campaign is now helping more families access reliable care and move forward with recovery."

The true measure of this campaign's success is its impact on individuals and families across North Carolina. Addiction is a chronic, treatable disease, as noted in a recent White House Executive Order, and this campaign works to reduce stigma and encourage more individuals to seek the support and treatment they deserve.

As the NCTC campaign marks its first anniversary, APNC remains committed to expanding access to reputable treatment across the state. Over the past year, the campaign has demonstrated how awareness, connection, and support can make a real difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by Substance Use Disorder, laying out the foundation for continued progress in the years ahead. The foundation is laid. The momentum is real. And the work continues.

About Addiction Professionals of North Carolina

APNC is the professional trade association for substance use professionals and providers in North Carolina. APNC provides a collective voice for individuals, providers, and the communities they serve, advocating for effective policies, offering technical assistance, and fostering collaboration across the industry. APNC supports the behavioral health frontline workforce through education, advocacy, and innovative programs aimed at improving the health and wellness of North Carolina residents. With a mission to unify the voice of North Carolina's addiction professionals, APNC is dedicated to promoting research-informed practices, reducing stigmas, and ensuring equitable access to addiction and mental health services for all residents.

