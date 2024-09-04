North Carolina Selects ClassWallet to Support State's ESA+ Program

Education Student Accounts initiative to help families maximize scholarship funding, ensure compliance and transparency of fund distribution

MIAMI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassWallet, a leading financial technology company driving impact for public sector agencies, has been selected by North Carolina's State Education Assistance Authority to continue administering the state's Education Student Accounts (ESA+) Program, an initiative the company has supported since 2018. The program will provide public funds each year to help meet the education needs of students with disabilities.

The North Carolina ESA+ Program enables families who apply and are approved for a scholarship to use up to $9,000 annually per student to pay for tuition and fees for eligible private schools, and for expenses such as speech therapy, tutoring services and educational technology. Students with certain designated disabilities may be eligible to receive up to $17,000 a year.

Students with ESA+ scholarships receive a secure digital wallet account from ClassWallet, enabling families to purchase program-compliant educational materials and services through the ClassWallet platform. Participants will also have access to ClassWallet's award-winning customer service team, which was recognized in 2024 by J.D. Power for Providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for Phone Support.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with NCSEAA to ensure that North Carolina's public funds have the maximum impact for the people they are intended to serve," said Jamie Rosenberg, ClassWallet's CEO. "By using ClassWallet's industry-leading technology, North Carolina families are empowered with maximum options to meet their children's diverse and personalized learning needs, while also providing transparent reporting to administrators and policymakers. We look forward to continuing this important work."

For information about the North Carolina ESA+ Program, visit https://www.ncseaa.edu/k12/esa/.

ClassWallet is the leading purchasing and reimbursement platform for public funds. A pioneer in financial and government technology, ClassWallet's digital wallet technology is used by state and local agencies across 34 states to ensure public funds reach the right people for the right purpose. Since 2014, the ClassWallet platform has been used to securely and efficiently deliver more than $3.5 billion in public funds while maintaining customer loyalty and satisfaction, which exceeds some of the world's largest brands. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, ClassWallet ranks as the 88th fastest-growing software company on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and the 21st fastest growing financial technology company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 in 2023. In January 2024, ClassWallet was recognized by J.D. Power for Providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for Phone Support.

