North Carolina tech workforce grows in depth and breadth: CompTIA releases year in review State of the Tech Workforce report

7,800-plus net new jobs added in 2022, more growth projected for this year

RALEIGH, N.C., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of an eventful year tech employment in North Carolina added new jobs and grew in depth and breadth, according to new research from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA's annual "State of the Tech Workforce" reveals that net tech employment[1] in North Carolina grew by 2.8%, adding 7,851 net new jobs.[2] CompTIA forecasts a 3.3% increase in tech employment for North Carolina this year – approximately 9,700 net new jobs, the seventh highest total nationally.

More than 293,000 people work in tech jobs in North Carolina, spanning both technical and non-technical workers employed by tech companies and tech professionals who work in other industries. That represents 5.9% of the overall state workforce. The North Carolina tech workforce is 11th in size nationally. The estimated median wage of $98,640 for a tech worker in North Carolina is 151% higher than median wages for all occupations in the state.

North Carolina's tech industry delivers an economic impact of $47.4 billion – 7.5% of the state economy. There are an estimated 20,522 tech business establishments in the state, including 1,836 that opened in 2022 – the third highest total in the country.

CompTIA's "State of the Tech Workforce" is the most comprehensive source of data on the size and scope of the U.S. technology industry and workforce. The report includes data on employment, wages, business establishments, job postings, workforce diversity, emerging tech metrics and more. Among other highlights from the new report:

Occupations poised for growth – Positions in software development, programming, web development and quality assurance (4.4%); emerging tech, IT project management and related occupations (4.4%); and database, data science and analytics (4.3%) are projected to see the most growth in North Carolina this year.

Emerging tech employment opportunities – 34.2% of all tech jobs postings in the state last year were for occupations related to emerging technologies or for positions that required emerging tech skills.

Workforce diversity – North Carolina is in the second quartile in the report's diversity index, a measurement of the depth and breadth of diversity in the tech workforce for seven primary race and ethnicity groups, as defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women account for 29% of the state's tech workforce; Black or African American workers, 14%; and Hispanic or Latino workers, 4%.

The full report is available at https://www.cyberstates.org/.

[1] The tech workforce consists of two primary components – technology professionals working in technical positions (IT support, network engineering, software development, data science, etc.) and business professionals employed by technology companies. Combined they are represented by the "net tech employment" designation.

[2] The 2022 employment estimates and 2023 projections represent the most up-to-date data at the time of publication. As with any labor market data source there is a lag effect, recent developments during late 2022 and early 2023 will likely not be fully reflected in the data.

