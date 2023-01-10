North Charleston, South Carolina to Host 2023 ULI Gerald D. Hines Student Urban Design Competition

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A neighborhood at a former naval base in North Charleston, South Carolina will be the study site for the Urban Land Institute's (ULI) 21st annual ULI Gerald D. Hines Student Urban Design Competition – an educational initiative that challenges graduate students to present a development proposal for an existing site to simulate a real-world planning, design, and development scenario.

Teams of five students representing at least three different disciplines will consider issues of housing affordability, equity, neighborhood services, connectivity, sustainability, and resilience to create a vision for a mixed-income, mixed-use community in North Charleston.

"The juxtaposition of major industry with historical neighborhoods and new developments in North Charleston will surely inspire innovative ideas," said Jeff Baxter, chair of ULI South Carolina's Governance Committee. "We could not be more excited to host the 2023 ULI Hines Student Competition. As a participant in the inaugural Competition and member of the winning team twenty years ago, I can say for certain that the experience of a real-world challenge provided indelible insights into my future career specializing in innovative redevelopments in South Carolina."

In February, a jury of ULI members will select four finalist teams. The finalists will expand their proposals during this second round and present their revised proposal to a panel of local experts in March and to a jury during the finale in April.

The competition is funded through an endowment from Gerald D. Hines, chairman and founder of the global Hines real estate organization and a recipient of the 2002 ULI Prize for Visionaries in Urban Development. Since it began in 2003, more than 10,700 students on over 2,143 teams have participated.

A brief video about the Competition is available here and more information can be found at uli.org/hines.

For more information, email [email protected].

