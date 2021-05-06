North Coast Brewing Company Proudly Announces B Corp Recertification

"Our world changed a lot last year, and none of us could have predicted that 2020 would be the year a novel coronavirus would change the way everyone does business. However, our team adapted to the new normal and we continued to reduce our footprint operating our Platinum TRUE Zero Waste brewery. We care about the environment, our community, the safety of our customers, employees, and we are honored once again to meet and exceed the rigorous standards required to recertify as a B Corp. The values of our founders continue to shape what we do today, and the entire NCBC team has had a hand in furthering that legacy." - Jeffrey Ottoboni, CEO, NCBC.

About North Coast Brewing Company:

Founded in 1988, NCBC crafts a wide range of exceptional, award-winning beers, including Scrimshaw, the number one performing craft Pilsner in the country according to current IRI sales data, and the cult favorite Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout. In addition NCBC produces world renowned Belgian Style Ales such as Pranqster, Le Merle, Brother Thelonious and was one of the first breweries to offer barrel aged beers. NCBC beers are available in 48 U.S. states and internationally.

NCBC's mission: "Making the World a Better Place, One Pint at a Time".

For NCBC's sustainability report, visit: https://northcoastbrewing.com/.

