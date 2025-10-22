North Country Smokehouse Expands Their Organic Charcuterie Lineup

The New Uncured Genoa Salami on Shelves Now

CLAREMONT, N.H., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Country Smokehouse introduces a new addition to the charcuterie aisle: Organic Uncured Genoa Salami.

Handcrafted in collaboration with Citterio, renowned for its heritage and expertise in authentic Italian charcuterie, this slow-cured salami is made with simple, honest ingredients and centuries of meat mastery.

Made from organic pork raised on North Country's vertically integrated, family-owned farms, the salami combines garlic, sea salt, and carefully selected spices to create a tender texture and peppery bite. Dry-cured for depth and balance, it delivers a mellow flavor with a subtle tang - arriving just in time for the holiday season as a savory centerpiece for shareworthy spreads.

"Crafting a quality charcuterie takes time, patience, and skill," says Aaron Corbett, CEO of North Country Smokehouse. "A lot like the low and slow, small batch smoking we're known for." The Organic Genoa is a natural extension of what North Country does best and celebrates the same flavor-first, honest ingredient approach customers already know and love.

Find North Country's award-winning line of Certified Humane® and USDA Organic charcuterie offerings, available now on shelf at Hannaford Supermarket and nationwide through discerning distributors.

About North Country Smokehouse

North Country's mission is to hand craft premium meats through culinary excellence, exceptional animal care, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.

The NCS product line features smoked bacon, ham, sausages, deli meats, and most recently, fresh pork sourced from their 100% vertically integrated family-farm network. North Country is noted for balancing taste with time-honored tradition and modern food trends.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

