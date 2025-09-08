North Country Smokehouse Gets SAU6 Students Cooking Again

Culinary Arts Program Thrives with Local Support

CLAREMONT, N.H., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Country Smokehouse (NCS), a multi-generational, Claremont-based producer of artisanal smoked meats, has stepped forward to fund the SAU6 Culinary Arts Program through the remainder of the school year.

District-wide budgetary constraints had put the program on hold, leaving parents, students, and staff uncertain about its future. After speaking with Sugar River Valley Tech (SRVRTC) Director Michelle Herrington, the company committed to bridging the gap in funding and getting students back in the kitchen.

North Country Smokehouse says its support of SAU6 Culinary Programming is about more than just keeping the ovens on.

"Our support is about more than just keeping the ovens on," says Aaron Corbett, CEO. "Beyond learning how to prepare meals, it's vital the next generation understands and develops an appreciation for the foods that connect them to culture, community, and to one another. It's a mission we're passionate about."

North Country Smokehouse has been operating in Claremont for more than three generations. Founded by third generation butcher and meat industry hall-of-famer, Mike Satzow and currently owned and operated by duBreton, North America's largest producer of humanely raised and organic pork, whose farms are a mere four hours north of the smokehouse.

Community Roots, Shared Responsibility

North Country Smokehouse is one of Claremont's largest employers, and many of its team members live locally. Supporting the Culinary Arts Program is one-way NCS invests in the families and neighborhoods that support its workforce. "This is personal for us," said Corbett. "These aren't just students - they're the children of our coworkers, neighbors, and friends."

Earlier this week, Corbett visited SRVRTC to meet with Culinary Arts students and staff and celebrate the program's success. The visit ended on a sweet note with homemade cupcakes baked by the students as a gesture of thanks.

Paying It Forward. A Worthwhile Lesson.

To honor the school board, administrators, staff, and community contributors who helped secure student programming, the SRVRTC Culinary Arts students will team up with North Country Smokehouse staff to prepare a special appreciation meal. The date will be announced in October, with details to follow.

In addition, SAU6 Culinary Arts students will use the funding in-part, to provide bake goods that can be sold at local sports concessions, to help raise the necessary funds that support Claremont's various athletic programs.

Community Call to Action

North Country Smokehouse's donation has set an example, but sustaining SAU6 programming requires ongoing community involvement. Residents and businesses can contribute by making checks payable to the Claremont Alumni Association. Donations can be earmarked for specific programs - academic, sports, or vocational, so supporters know their dollars directly benefit the initiatives they value most.

For more information on how to support SAU6 and its student programming, please contact the Claremont Alumni Association.

About North Country Smokehouse

North Country's mission is to hand craft premium meats through culinary excellence, exceptional animal care, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.

The NCS product line features smoked bacon, ham, sausages, deli meats, and most recently, fresh pork sourced from their 100% vertically integrated family-farm network. North Country is noted for balancing taste with time-honored tradition and modern food trends.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

