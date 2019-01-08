North Country Smokehouse Receives SQF Quality Shield

A certification from SQFI is the only one of its kind recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), and it is the only program with a food quality component added to its food safety platform. The goal of SQFI is to consistently apply standards of food safety and quality on a global level. The program includes assessment of all facets of the food-processing industry. It also helps ensure producers, suppliers, retailers and consumers that the food products manufactured in a specific facility are safe to eat and are of the best possible quality and consistency.

The SQF Quality Shield is the highest level of achievement the program offers for companies with "Comprehensive Food Safety and Quality Management Systems." SQF certification is comprised of three levels, each with a more rigorous standard of compliance than the one before. To earn this certification, North Country Smokehouse was required to document and prove that quality actions are being taken to correct or prevent sub-par quality and inconsistencies through critical control points of production.

"We're proud to receive the SQF Quality Shield and earn a higher degree of trust in the global marketplace. Achieving this certification is a testament to the hard work put forth by our Quality Control Department, managerial and production staff," said Aaron Corbett, COO, North Country Smokehouse. "The SQF Quality Shied is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to product quality and food safety, and we are proud to be considered a global leader."

To learn more about North Country Smokehouse, please visit www.ncsmokehouse.com.

About North Country Smokehouse

Founded in Claremont, N.H. nearly a century ago, North Country Smokehouse produces handmade, artisanal and slow-smoked meat products. All of their products are made in small batches by expert butchers, wurstmachers and smokemasters, who never use artificial fillers or flavors. Offering the finest artisanal smoked bacon, ham, sausage, beef, poultry and cheese, the company honors the high-quality and integrity of other local producers by using fresh ingredients from farms, cheesemakers, orchards and sugarmakers nearby.

North Country Smokehouse is a member of the Certified Humane Raised & Handled Program®, which assures proper care and handling of livestock. The company is increasingly adding USDA Organic® products to its growing catalogue. North Country Smokehouse is proud to be part of the community of companies that focus on buying local, creating jobs, supporting communities and making ethical choices. For more information, please visit www.ncsmokehouse.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Julianna Sheridan

Matter Communications

978.518.4520

ncsmokehouse@matternow.com

SOURCE North Country Smokehouse

Related Links

https://www.ncsmokehouse.com

