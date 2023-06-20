North Country Smokehouse Wins 2023 sofi ™ Award for New Product Category

North Country Smokehouse

20 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon Recognized for Culinary Excellence

CLAREMONT, N.H., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) awarded North Country Smokehouse the prestigious sofi ™ Award for the New Product category. The sofi ™ Awards, short for Specialty Outstanding Food Innovation, recognizes creativity and culinary excellence within the specialty food industry.

North Country Smokehouse's Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon wins 2023 sofi™ Award for Best New Product 2023.
The judging for the 51st annual sofi ™ Awards took place at the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers University, the esteemed partner of SFA for these awards. Expert evaluators from the center conducted anonymous tastings across fifty-three categories, meticulously assessing products based on flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation. Among 97 exceptional specialty food products that received Gold and New Product trophies, North Country Smokehouse prevailed in the New Product category for their new to market, Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon. Handcrafted with expertise and a commitment to excellence, they have once again proven their dedication to producing exceptionally flavorful smoked meats made with respect for people, animals, and the environment.

The winners of the sofi ™ Product of the Year Award and New Product of the Year Awards will be featured at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York. For more information about the SOFI Awards and a complete list of 2023 winners, please visit the Specialty Food Association's official website at www.specialtyfood.com.

About North Country Smokehouse

North Country Smokehouse is located in the heart of New England and is one of America's few remaining, family-owned smokehouses. Their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients, and small batch smoking process over embers of choice hardwood.

A subsidiary of duBreton, North Country Smokehouse is vertically integrated from feed to further processing. In an industry widely focused on pace, the company is focused on restoring values to America's farm and food systems and has been recognized for producing premium, better-for-you proteins with patience, persistence, and delicate determination.

Voted America's Best Bacon by Men's Journal, New England's Best Meat by Yankee Magazine, and The Best Bacon in America by Food & Wine, the company prioritizes true transparency and culinary innovation.

North Country Smokehouse can be found at upscale retailers, discerning distributors, and with custom crafted recipes in noted restaurants, hotels, and resorts nationwide.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT
Alicia Baker
North Country Smokehouse; Director of Marketing  
603.542.8323 ext. 214
[email protected] 

SOURCE North Country Smokehouse

