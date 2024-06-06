North Dakota DOT Selects Quarterhill's iTHEIA™ AI Classification System for Traffic Monitoring

Quarterhill will supply and maintain iTHEIA™ video-based AI traffic count and classification systems at 17 sites across North Dakota .

Vehicle count and classification data from iTHEIA, an advanced AI-powered, video-based system, will provide essential data for highway planning, design, maintenance, and management in the state.

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announced today that it has been awarded two contracts valued at $1.5 million for the supply and maintenance of iTHEIA™ AI Video Automatic Traffic Recorders ("ATR") in the western and eastern regions of North Dakota. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars.

The two contracts involve iTHEIA™ upgrades for 14 existing traffic data collection sites located across the state and the installation of three additional sites at Bismarck Expressway, Buxton, and Bowesmont. This expansion will use artificial intelligence ("AI") to bolster the North Dakota Department of Transportation ("NDDOT") data collection capabilities, ensuring comprehensive traffic data collection throughout the year.

These AI-powered ATR sites will play a critical role in collecting vehicle count and classification data, which is essential for highway planning, design, maintenance, and management in North Dakota. Traffic volume counts, including data on commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians, are crucial inputs for traffic engineering and planning analyses. This data supports the development of infrastructure project design parameters, which are vital inputs for road construction plans.

To meet these objectives, the NDDOT will utilize Quarterhill's iTHEIA™ non-intrusive data collection solution. iTHEIA™ utilizes video and machine learning for vehicle traffic counting and classification. iTHEIA™ offers significant advantages, including:

Security and Reliability: An industrial-grade computing system and Linux operating system provide high reliability and security, and an NDAA-compliant camera system meets Federal requirements.





An industrial-grade computing system and Linux operating system provide high reliability and security, and an NDAA-compliant camera system meets Federal requirements. Safety and Cost-Effectiveness: By eliminating the need for road closures during installation and maintenance, iTHEIA™ enhances safety and reduces costs.





By eliminating the need for road closures during installation and maintenance, iTHEIA™ enhances safety and reduces costs. Superior Longevity: Unlike in-road sensor-based systems, iTHEIA™ is unaffected by pavement degradation and performs reliably regardless of road surface conditions.





Unlike in-road sensor-based systems, iTHEIA™ is unaffected by pavement degradation and performs reliably regardless of road surface conditions. Autonomous: iTHEIA™ uses powerful edge-computing technology to perform vehicle counts and classification at the roadside, eliminating the need to upload video for third-party processing.





iTHEIA™ uses powerful edge-computing technology to perform vehicle counts and classification at the roadside, eliminating the need to upload video for third-party processing. Comprehensive Data Collection: iTHEIA™ provides accurate and continuous traffic data collection, essential for informed decision-making in transportation infrastructure planning and management.

Quarterhill is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance safety and promote sustainable transportation infrastructure. The iTHEIA™ system represents a leap forward in traffic data collection technology, contributing to safer and more efficient roadways.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with NDDOT and to enhance the state's traffic data collection capabilities with our cutting-edge iTHEIA™ solution," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "These contracts not only underscore the confidence in our technology but also demonstrate our commitment to providing AI-based systems for safer, more efficient, and cost-effective transportation management. Ensuring the accuracy of traffic data is paramount, and with iTHEIA™, we will deliver comprehensive vehicle data to serve North Dakota's needs for years to come."

