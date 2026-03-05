Quarterhill Partners with Massachusetts Department of Transportation to Expand Weigh-In-Motion Program

$6.4 million project will enhance commercial vehicle safety, strengthen freight data visibility, and modernize infrastructure planning across Massachusetts

TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading global provider of intelligent transportation system ("ITS") solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract, through Coviello Electric, Inc. to support the expansion of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation ("MassDOT") Weigh-in-Motion ("WIM") infrastructure program. Under the agreement, valued at approximately $6.4 million, Quarterhill will oversee the installation of 15 new WIM stations and the deployment of a comprehensive WIM and commercial vehicle compliance software platform across key interstate and state highway corridors.

Working in partnership with MassDOT, Quarterhill will furnish and oversee the installation of WIM sensors, vehicle identification, tire anomaly, and associated roadside equipment across MassDOT Districts 1 through 5. The project includes installations along Interstates 84, 90, 91, 93, 95, 195, 290, 295, 395, 495, and Routes 3, 24, and 146.

The project also includes provisions for forward looking software solutions to enable integration with existing MassDOT systems and lays the foundation for future freight corridor management.

"As freight volumes increase, transportation agencies are prioritizing investments in advanced roadside intelligence technologies to secure real-time, accurate vehicle data solutions," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "We are pleased to support MassDOT's efforts by delivering a scalable WIM deployment that improves roadway safety, strengthens data visibility, enhances enforcement capabilities, and supports long-term transportation planning."

The WIM stations will provide detailed commercial vehicle weight, tire safety, and traffic data to support infrastructure monitoring and enforcement efforts. By helping identify overweight and non-compliant vehicles more efficiently, the system supports more focused enforcement while enabling smoother movement for compliant freight traffic.

In addition to installation and system integration, Quarterhill will provide calibration, testing, training, and ongoing operations and maintenance services throughout the contract term to help ensure long-term system performance and data accuracy.

Quarterhill partners with transportation agencies across North America to deliver integrated commercial vehicle data and screening technologies that support roadway safety, freight mobility, and infrastructure protection. This collaboration further reinforces the Company's role as a long-term technology partner to state DOTs advancing modern, data-driven transportation programs.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.