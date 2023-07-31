North Dakota Landscape Awash in Vibrant Yellow Sunflowers

Celebrate the Blooms with Inaugural National Sunflower Day on August 5

BISMARCK, N.D., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In late July and into August, vast fields of brilliant yellow sunflowers blanket North Dakota during the peak growing season and visitors are awed by the landscape awash in summery hues. This year, North Dakota Tourism invites visitors to celebrate these picturesque fields with the inaugural National Sunflower Day on August 5, 2023.

North Dakota Tourism has launched the state’s 2023 Sunflower Blooms Guide detailing the location of more than a dozen stunning sunflower fields for visitors to enjoy the brilliant summer hues.
The National Day Calendar recognition, slated for the first Saturday each August, is a collaboration between the National Sunflower Association and North Dakota Tourism and recognizes the inherent happiness the sunflowers evokes and the prominence of North Dakota's agricultural industry in growing the cheerful blooms.

For visitors planning a picture-perfect road trip for National Sunflower Day and beyond, North Dakota Tourism has launched the state's 2023 Sunflower Blooms Guide detailing the location of more than a dozen stunning sunflower fields. Weekly bloom updates will highlight the progress of the seasonal color as it unfolds across the state making the map a perfect tool for making the most of the waning days of summer. North Dakota Tourism is also making an ideal road trip snack available to visitors with packets of savory sunflower seeds in mailboxes at select fields.

To capture the iconic blooms in photos and videos, keep the following tips in mind: 

  • In general, visitors are welcome to stop by fields included on the Sunflower Blooms Guide as long as they are respectful and don't enter or drive into the fields.
  • Scout the field location early to capture that golden hour image or video just-after sunrise or just-before sunset. Visitors will want to set up early to take advantage of the golden hues.
  • Keep in mind that cloudy days are often some of the best times to capture vibrant close-ups and more subtle variations in shadows.
  • Tag your photos and videos on social media using #BeNDLegendary to celebrate your love of the sunny blooms.
  • Fuel your photoshoot with a beloved North Dakota snack with Fargo's irresistible SunButter made from roasted sunflower seeds or Wahpeton's Giants Snacks with original and kettle roasted flavors of sunflower seeds.

As the top sunflower producing state last year, North Dakota farmers planted 702,000 acres of the beautiful blooms in 2022, and the state is the top producer of edible sunflower seeds in the U.S. More sunflower recipes, videos and little-known facts are available at Brighten Your Day with the Amazing Sunflower. For more on planning a trip to North Dakota, visit NDtourism.com.

