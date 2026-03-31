North Investments Announces Partnership with InteliClear to Power Core Back-Office Infrastructure

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Investment Company LLC ("North") today announced a strategic partnership with InteliClear, a leading provider of broker-dealer back-office and books-and-records software, to support North's regulated operations for digital asset securities.

Through this partnership, North leverages InteliClear's institutional-grade platform to maintain customer accounts, stock and security records, and trade transaction data. InteliClear's system serves as a foundational component of North's operational and compliance infrastructure, supporting accurate recordkeeping, reconciliation, and reporting in alignment with applicable regulatory requirements.

"Building compliant market infrastructure requires best-in-class partners across every layer of the stack," said North VanHooser, CEO of North. "InteliClear provides the proven back-office technology and controls that allow us to scale responsibly while maintaining the integrity of our books and records."

InteliClear's platform is widely used across the broker-dealer ecosystem to support core operational functions, including customer account management, securities recordkeeping, and transaction processing.

"We're proud to support North as they build regulated infrastructure for digital asset securities," said John Paul DeVito, Co-Founder at InteliClear. "North's regulatory-first approach aligns closely with our mission to provide reliable, compliant back-office technology that helps broker-dealers operate with confidence as markets evolve."

By combining regulated self-clearing broker-dealer status with modern, enterprise-grade infrastructure partners, North is building a foundation designed to support the full lifecycle of digital asset securities, from issuance and custody to recordkeeping and post-trade operations. The firm's approach emphasizes regulatory alignment, operational resilience, and institutional standards, positioning North to support issuers and investors as capital markets evolve toward more efficient, decentralized models.

About North Investment Company LLC

North Investment Company LLC (www.northinvestments.co) is a U.S.-registered broker-dealer approved to operate as a Special Purpose Broker-Dealer, supporting custody and related services for digital asset securities. North is committed to regulatory alignment, operational transparency, and building compliant infrastructure designed to support the next generation of capital markets.

About InteliClear

InteliClear, LLC (www.inteliclear.com) delivers real-time, multi-asset post-trade processing software for broker-dealers, banks, and fintechs. Its platform supports equities, options, fixed income, and alternative assets while enabling native blockchain integration and tokenization workflows.

Important Disclosures

Registration with the SEC and membership in FINRA do not imply endorsement or approval of any product or service.

Digital asset securities involve risk, including the risk of loss. They are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and protection by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), if any, is limited and does not protect against market losses.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Availability of services may vary by jurisdiction and is subject to regulatory requirements.

North is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The firm's activities are limited to digital asset securities and do not include cryptocurrencies or other digital assets that are not securities, unless expressly permitted and disclosed.

Services will be offered only in jurisdictions where North and its associated persons are authorized, and all operations remain subject to applicable regulatory requirements and limitations.

SOURCE North Investments Company