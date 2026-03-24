North Investments Secures FINRA Membership to Launch as Digital Asset Broker-Dealer

Democratizing access to financial markets for Main Street investors and small businesses alike

DALLAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Investments Company today announced it has received membership approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to operate as a digital asset broker-dealer, becoming one of the first regulated firms of its kind in the U.S. This milestone positions North Investments to deliver on its mission of democratizing business finance by opening transparent digital investments to the everyday retail investor.

"Legacy brokerages weren't built for today's real-time economy," said North VanHooser, CEO of North Investments. "North Investments pairs a compliance-first approach with modern market rails to expand access, lower costs, and improve transparency for issuers and investors alike. Our mission is simple: democratize access to capital."

North Investment's approval opens new opportunities for:

Retail Investors — regulated access to digital asset securities with instant, on-chain settlement.

— regulated access to securities with instant, on-chain settlement. Small & Mid-Sized Businesses — tokenized debt, equity, and REIT offerings at ~40% lower cost than traditional issuances.

— tokenized debt, equity, and REIT offerings at ~40% lower cost than traditional issuances. Partners & Institutions — seamless APIs to integrate digital securities into their platforms.

— seamless APIs to integrate digital securities into their platforms. Regulators & Policymakers — a compliance-first model that treats regulatory approval as a privilege.

This milestone also sets the stage for North's broader road map: tokenized stock offerings and transparent custody of investor assets, executed and settled in real time on-chain through a private permissioned Avalanche network.

About North Investments Company

North Investments is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a special purpose broker-dealer for digital asset securities and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC.

North is a self-clearing broker-dealer democratizing access to digital asset securities. Built with compliance, transparency, and investor safety at its core, North combines the trust of traditional finance with the accessibility of blockchain technology. Learn more at northinvestments.co

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE North Investments Company