North Island Credit Union Awards 10 Scholarships to San Diego County Students

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in San Diego County through its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, North Island Credit Union recognizes exceptional students throughout the greater San Diego area who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

The 2019 California Credit Union scholarship recipients in San Diego County are:

Fowsiyo Aden, Crawford High School, San Diego

Stella Chung , Torrey Pines High School, San Diego

, Torrey Pines High School, Naomi Galvan , Bonita Vista Senior High School, Chula Vista

, Bonita Vista Senior High School, Marivel Garcia , Mount Miguel High School, Spring Valley

, Mount Miguel High School, Evelyn Johnson , Chula Vista High School, Chula Vista

, Chula Vista High School, Richard Marmito , Crawford High School, San Diego

, Crawford High School, Matthew Palguta , Carlsbad High School, Carlsbad

, Carlsbad High School, Joshua Pawlak , San Dieguito High School Academy, Encinitas

, San Dieguito High School Academy, Teia Shannon , Francis Parker School , San Diego

, , Tuqa Wafi, El Cajon Valley High School, El Cajon

"We are honored to recognize all of these inspiring students, who are truly making a difference in their academic and local communities," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "After reviewing the outstanding applications we received, there is no doubt that we all have much to learn from this new generation of leaders. We are excited to help them fulfill their college dreams, and wish them the best of luck as they take this next important step in their lives."

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate. This year, the credit union's Scholarship Program received over 700 applications, which were reviewed by a Scholarship Committee consisting of credit union staff who selected the award recipients.

The Annual College Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $315,000 in scholarships to students across San Diego and Los Angeles counties.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

