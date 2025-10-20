North Island Credit Union Hosts San Diego Celebration of International Credit Union Day®

** Elected Officials, San Diego Credit Unions, Community Leaders & Members Join Celebration to Commemorate Credit Union Impact **

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, 2025, North Island Credit Union joined credit unions around the world to celebrate International Credit Union Day®, an annual event to commemorate the credit union movement's impact and achievements. This year marks the 77th anniversary of this annual event, which was celebrated worldwide under the theme "Cooperation for a Prosperous World."

Credit union members, San Diego credit unions and local elected officials celebrated International Credit Union Day recognizing the impact credit unions have on their members and communities at North Island Credit Union on October 16, 2025.

North Island Credit Union marked the event with a special celebration at its San Diego headquarters office. Credit union members, fellow San Diego credit unions and local elected officials came together to recognize the tremendous impact credit unions have on their members and local communities.

During the celebration, proclamations recognizing the contributions of credit unions to San Diego's communities were presented by California Assemblymember Carl DeMaio (R-75) and representatives of California Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-80), California Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-38), California Assemblymember Dr. LaShae Collins-Sharp (D-79), U.S. Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.) and California Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-78). Local credit unions participating in the event with North Island Credit Union included Cabrillo Credit Union, California Coast Credit Union, Frontwave Credit Union, Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego County Credit Union and Wheelhouse Credit Union.

"International Credit Union Day is a time to celebrate the heart of the credit union movement: People Helping People. We're proud to open our doors and come together with fellow San Diego credit unions, special guests, and most importantly, our members to honor this tradition," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "This celebration is not only about looking back at our shared history, but also about reaffirming our commitment to serving our communities and building a stronger financial future for everyone."

Since 1948, International Credit Union Day® has been celebrated annually on the third Thursday of October. Each year, the international event affords the opportunity to remember credit unions' proud history and promote awareness of and support for the credit union and financial cooperative difference.

Credit unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives that provide an effective and viable alternative to for-profit financial institutions for more than 411 million members in 104 countries worldwide. More than 74,000 credit unions exist globally, providing a plethora of financial services for their members, recognized as a force for positive economic and social change.

International Credit Union Day is organized by World Council of Credit Unions, the global trade association and development platform for credit unions and other financial cooperatives, as well as numerous national credit union trade associations and federations around the world.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of more than $5 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 and 2025, the credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

