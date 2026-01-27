North Island Credit Union Celebrates Grand Opening of Temecula/Murrieta Branch With Community Ribbon-Cutting

Local Leaders, Community Partners and Members Join Credit Union to Mark Return to Riverside County

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union recently celebrated the grand opening of its new full-service Temecula-Murrieta branch with a ribbon cutting ceremony with local elected officials and community leaders. The event marked an important milestone in the credit union's return to Riverside County and its continued commitment to serving the region.

North Island Credit Union leadership, local elected officials, community partners and members celebrate the grand opening of the credit union’s new Temecula-Murrieta branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 39168 Winchester Road in Murrieta.

Located at 39168 Winchester Road in Murrieta, the new branch provides members across Southwest Riverside County and North San Diego County with convenient access to in-person banking, alongside comprehensive digital and mobile services.

"Opening this branch is about more than expanding our footprint – it's about building meaningful connections in a community we're proud to serve," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We're grateful to the leaders, partners and members who joined us to celebrate this milestone. We look forward to serving our local members and hope our new neighbors will stop by our branch to experience the North Island Credit Union difference."

As North Island Credit Union's 12th branch serving Riverside and San Diego counties, the modern, full-service location offers a comprehensive range of financial products and personalized support. Members have access to specialists in mortgages, retirement planning and business banking, as well as a contemporary branch environment designed to support both everyday transactions and more in-depth financial conversations.

In addition to serving members' financial needs, North Island Credit Union is deeply committed to giving back. Through partnerships with local schools, nonprofits and community organizations, as well as support from its Foundation, the credit union invests in education, financial literacy and programs that strengthen the communities it serves.

The Temecula-Murrieta branch is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about membership or branch services, visit northisland.ccu.com or call 800.334.8788.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 26 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. Federally insured by the NCUA, the credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

