North Island Credit Union Opens New Full-Service Branch in Temecula/Murrieta Area

Credit Union Returns to Riverside County, Strengthening Commitment to Local Communities

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union today announced the opening of its new full-service branch in the Temecula/Murrieta area, expanding its commitment to investing in and serving its local communities. The new branch provides a convenient location for members in Riverside County and North San Diego County, whether they prefer to bank in person, online or through the credit union's 5-Star rated mobile app.

North Island Credit Union’s team welcomes members to its newest Murrieta/Temecula branch, which opened on January 12, 2026. The new branch is the credit union’s 12th retail location in the greater Riverside and San Diego County region. North Island Credit Union's Murrieta/Temecula branch is now open and welcoming members at 39168 Winchester Road in Murrieta, with operating hours Monday through Thursday, 9am-5pm; Friday, 9am-6pm; and Saturday, 9am-2pm.

"This new branch reflects our ongoing investment in the people and communities we serve," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We're dedicated to supporting our members however they prefer to bank. This location strengthens that commitment by offering another convenient neighborhood branch where members can experience the North Island Credit Union difference, with a full suite of financial products, competitive rates and our own brand of truly personal service."

The credit union's 12th location in the greater Riverside and San Diego County region, the modern branch provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services. Specialists in retirement planning, mortgages and business banking are available on-site for personalized support. The branch features a contemporary design with an open floor plan, free Wi-Fi, hospitality and private meeting areas and 24-hour ATM services.

North Island Credit Union remains committed not only to meeting members' financial needs but also to supporting the communities it serves. The credit union and its Foundation partner with local schools, nonprofits and community organizations to advance local education, financial literacy and community well-being throughout the region.

The new branch is now open and welcoming members at 39168 Winchester Road in Murrieta, with operating hours Monday through Thursday, 9am-5pm; Friday, 9am-6pm; and Saturday, 9am-2pm. For more information about branch services or membership, please visit ccu.com or call 800.334.8788.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of more than $5 billion, over 200,000 members and 26 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. Federally insured by the NCUA, the credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

