North Island Credit Union Launches Book Drive To Promote Childhood Literacy in Local Title 1 Schools

All Credit Union Branches Accepting Book Donations for San Diego Elementary School Students

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has launched a book drive to help ensure children in low-income households have access to books outside the classroom. In the second year of the partnership, the book drive is being conducted with the Scripps Howard Fund and ABC 10News as part of its "If You Give a Child a Book . . ." childhood literacy campaign.

Through August 31st, North Island Credit Union encourages community members to drop off new books to any of its branch locations in San Diego County. A complete list of North Island Credit Union locations is available here. Donated books should be new and appropriate for kindergarten through elementary school students. All books will be given to students attending Title 1 schools in San Diego County.

"We're excited to partner with ABC 10News and Scripps Howard Fund to support this important campaign to get books directly into the hands of children in our underserved communities. We hope everyone will join us in helping ensure every child can experience the joy of reading. Every book donation makes a difference, and together we can support reading outside the classroom for all our children," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell.

Branch drop off locations include:

7968 El Cajon Blvd, La Mesa, CA

2550 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA

9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA

9420 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA

Naval Air Base, Saufley St Bldg. 318, San Diego, CA

10549 Scripps Poway Pkwy, San Diego, CA

45 N. Broadway, Chula Vista, CA

5898 Copley Dr, San Diego, CA

1101 Palm Ave, Imperial Beach, CA

884 Eastlake Pkwy, Chula Vista, CA

301 N. Magnolia Ave , El Cajon, CA

More information about the book drive for literacy is available here. Monetary donations are also accepted to purchase books for students in need here.

The "If You Give a Child a Book . . ." book drive has now expanded to "Story Time," a year-long partnership between North Island Credit Union and ABC 10News continuing to promote child literacy. Kicking off in August 2023, with the help of the San Diego Council on Literacy, monthly "mini" book fairs will be held in Title 1 schools across San Diego, providing free books to students in underserved communities to encourage reading outside the classroom.

The annual "If You Give a Child a Book … " childhood literacy campaign is a partnership of the Scripps Howard Fund, members of the Scripps family, employees of The E.W. Scripps Company, and the communities it serves. The campaign has distributed more than 1,000,000 books since its launch in 2016.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, more than 170,000 members, and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund is a public charity that supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and the communities it serves, with a special emphasis on journalism education, excellence in journalism and childhood literacy. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism, and the Fund's annual "If You Give a Child a Book …" childhood literacy campaign has distributed thousands of new books to children in need across the nation. In support of its mission to create a better-informed world, the Fund also partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support organizations that help build thriving communities. The Scripps Howard Foundation, an affiliated organization with the Scripps Howard Fund, supports Scripps' charitable efforts through its endowment, key assets and major donations.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union