North Island Credit Union Launches School Backpack Drive In Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New Backpacks for Elementary and Middle School Students

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union is launching a school backpack drive to benefit local elementary and middle school students in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. In the third year of the partnership, the organizations are working to help local students start the school year ready to learn.

From July 1st to July 22nd, North Island Credit Union invites community members to make a difference in a student's life by dropping off a school backpack to any branch location in San Diego County. A complete list of North Island Credit Union locations is available here.

Donated backpacks should be new and appropriate for elementary/middle school students. The credit union will fill all donated backpacks with essential school supplies. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego will distribute the stuffed backpacks to Club kids in need in time for the fall school year.

"We hope everyone will pick up an extra backpack while doing your back-to-school shopping and bring it to one of our branches to help give San Diego students the tools they need for academic success," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "Starting the school year with a new backpack filled with supplies is a rite of passage that many in our community are challenged to provide. Together, we can make sure every child is prepared for the school year ahead."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 at 23 community-based sites countywide, making a difference in the lives of San Diego's future leaders – today's youth. Through its Back 2 School Drive, its members receive all the basic necessities to start the school year off right.

More information about North Island Credit Union's School Backpack Drive in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego can be found here.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 170,000 members and assets of over $4.5 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

