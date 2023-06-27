North Island Credit Union Launches School Backpack Drive In Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

News provided by

North Island Credit Union

27 Jun, 2023, 12:58 ET

Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New Backpacks for Elementary and Middle School Students

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union is launching a school backpack drive to benefit local elementary and middle school students in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. In the third year of the partnership, the organizations are working to help local students start the school year ready to learn.

From July 1st to July 22nd, North Island Credit Union invites community members to make a difference in a student's life by dropping off a school backpack to any branch location in San Diego County. A complete list of North Island Credit Union locations is available here.

Donated backpacks should be new and appropriate for elementary/middle school students. The credit union will fill all donated backpacks with essential school supplies. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego will distribute the stuffed backpacks to Club kids in need in time for the fall school year.

"We hope everyone will pick up an extra backpack while doing your back-to-school shopping and bring it to one of our branches to help give San Diego students the tools they need for academic success," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "Starting the school year with a new backpack filled with supplies is a rite of passage that many in our community are challenged to provide. Together, we can make sure every child is prepared for the school year ahead."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 at 23 community-based sites countywide, making a difference in the lives of San Diego's future leaders – today's youth. Through its Back 2 School Drive, its members receive all the basic necessities to start the school year off right.

More information about North Island Credit Union's School Backpack Drive in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego can be found here.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 170,000 members and assets of over $4.5 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union

Also from this source

North Island Credit Union Partners with North County African American Women's Association to Award Four College Scholarships

North Island Credit Union First Credit Union in San Diego County to Earn CDFI Certification

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.