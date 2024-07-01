North Island Credit Union Launches School Backpack Drive In Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New Backpacks for Elementary and Middle School Students

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has launched a school backpack drive to benefit local elementary and middle school students in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. In the fourth year of the partnership, the organizations are working to help local students start the school year ready to learn.

Through July 20, North Island Credit Union invites community members to make a difference in a student's life by dropping off a school backpack to any branch location in San Diego County. A complete list of North Island Credit Union locations is available here.

"We're asking our community to join with us in helping every student start the school year ready to learn and thrive. Many families in our community are challenged to provide new back-to-school backpacks, and together we can make a difference in a child's life and academic success," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Every backpack brought to one of our branches will be filled with school supplies and given to local students so they can begin the school year with the tools they need to succeed."

Donated backpacks should be new and appropriate for elementary/middle school students. The credit union will fill all donated backpacks with essential school supplies. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego will distribute the stuffed backpacks to Club kids in need in time for the fall school year.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 at 23 community-based sites countywide, making a difference in the lives of San Diego's future leaders – today's youth. Through its Back 2 School Drive, its members receive all the basic necessities to start the school year off right.

More information about North Island Credit Union's School Backpack Drive in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego can be found here.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union