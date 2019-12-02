North Island Credit Union Launches Toy Drive To Support Military and Veteran Families During the Holiday Season

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has launched a holiday toy drive in partnership with Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) to benefit the organization's annual Sharing the Joy program. STEP is a San Diego-based organization that helps junior enlisted service members and transitioning veterans and their families achieve financial self-sufficiency.

Through December 20, 2019, all 11 North Island Credit Union branches in the greater San Diego area will serve as collection points for new, unwrapped toys, which will be donated to military families in need. Community and credit union members interested in participating can drop off a toy or gift at any North Island Credit Union branch during business hours.

"We encourage everyone to stop by any of our branches with an extra gift as one way we can all give back to our service families in need, who sacrifice so much for our community and our country," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "North Island Credit Union's roots are in serving our local military, and we're honored to support the great work that STEP is doing to make the holidays a special, joy-filled time for our active service and veteran families."

This year, STEP plans to distribute more than 1,000 holiday gifts to young military and transitioning veteran families in need through its Sharing the Joy Toy Drive and Holiday Adoption programs. The organization's goal is to build financial self-sufficiency among junior active duty enlisted service members and recently discharged enlisted veterans and their families facing financial crisis through counseling, education, and grants. For more information about STEP and its programs to support financial self-sufficiency among our military community, please visit stepsocal.org.

About Support The Enlisted Project (STEP)

Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit assisting active duty enlisted members and recently discharged veterans and their families in Southern California who are facing financial crisis achieve long-term financial self-sufficiency through counseling, education, and grants to alleviate critical near term obligations. Best contact is through its website at www.stepsocal.org. STEP is a GuideStar Platinum Exchange Participant, a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity (A+), and the recipient of a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

