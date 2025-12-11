North Island Credit Union Delivers Holiday Toys & Gifts To Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union recently partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to bring some holiday magic to hundreds of Club kids across San Diego County. The credit union recently donated over 240 new toys and gifts to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Holiday Life Changers program. Credit union volunteers were also on hand during the event to help wrap and organize gifts for the kids for Club members and their families.

North Island Credit Union donated over 240 toys to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego collected during a branch drive to support the Clubs’ Holiday Life Changers program. Shown are (L-R) Joaquin Sanchez, North Island Credit Union Administrative Services; Cristen Raether, North Island Credit Union South Bay Branch Manager; Oscar Felix Galvan, North Island Credit Union Administrative Services; and Dino Santos, North Island Credit Union Kearny Mesa + NASNI Branch Manager.

"At North Island Credit Union, supporting our community is especially meaningful during the holidays," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego allows us to help bring joy and a sense of celebration to local children and their families. Our employees care deeply about making a difference, and this toy drive is a wonderful opportunity to share that spirit and give back to those who need it most."

All of the toys and gifts were donated by North Island Credit Union, its employees and members in a month-long drive in its branch locations in San Diego County. All gifts will be wrapped and distributed during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego holiday celebrations throughout the month.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 at 22 community-based sites countywide, making a difference in the lives of San Diego's future leaders – today's youth. For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, please visit sdyouth.org.

