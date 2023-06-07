North Island Credit Union Partners with North County African American Women's Association to Award Four College Scholarships

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year, North Island Credit Union has partnered with the North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA) to provide four $2,500 college scholarships to local students. The North Island Credit Union 2023 Scholarships were awarded through the NCAAWA's Scholarship Program, created to assist young African American women in acquiring higher education from an academic institution.

North Island Credit Union 2023 Scholarship recipients through the NCAAWA Program include:

Shaylee Anderson , a resident of Oceanside, will pursue a degree in Communications Students at San Diego State University .

, a resident of Oceanside, will pursue a degree in Communications Students at . Sage Creek High School graduate Amaya Huggins will attend California State University San Marcos with a major in Liberal Studies.

graduate will attend with a major in Liberal Studies. Courtney Huggins , who recently graduated from Sage Creek High School , will study Child & Adolescent Development at California State University San Marcos beginning this fall.

, who recently graduated from , will study Child & Adolescent Development at beginning this fall. Carlsbad resident McEachern Lena , is pursuing a degree in Economics & Earth Science at Stanford University .

Photos of the recipients available here.

"It is an honor to once again partner with the North County African American Women's Association to provide these scholarships and financial literacy programming as we join in their mission to empower young women in our communities. We applaud the important work the organization is doing to provide this essential support network," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate these exceptional students and wish them much success in their college careers and beyond."

NCAAWA President Linda Berry commented, "As an organization that stands on the premise of enhancing the lives of women and girls in San Diego North County, we thank North Island Credit Union for their continued partnership and support by providing exceptional scholarships for deserving young women. It is through partnerships such as these that allow North County African American Women's Association to continue its mission and contributions within our community. Congratulations to our awardees and thank you to North Island Credit Union for your continued support."

Through its annual scholarship program, North Island Credit Union has worked to support the educational goals of outstanding students within its local communities since 2005. Now in its third year, the credit union's partnership with NCAAWA has provided $30,000 in educational assistance to specifically support North County female students of African American descent. The credit union also provides financial literacy training for upper class high school girls in NCAAWA's Global Ambassadors Mentoring Program. This program aims to empower young girls of color with leadership development skills, increased understanding of financial literacy and global issues that impact social and career development.

The NCAAWA Vision is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in North San Diego County. To date, the organization has provided over $394,750 in scholarship awards and grants to help young women further their education.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 170,000 members and assets of over $4.5 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

About North County African American Women's Association

Established in 1995, the North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA) is an all-inclusive non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization located in North San Diego County. Its mission is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in San Diego's North County to increase their self-sufficiency. Maintaining its charitable, educational, and recreational objectives, the organization, through its mission, has opened support to all women in San Diego's North County, celebrating ethnic and racial pride.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union