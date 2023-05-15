North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating a STEAM community garden, using science to build solar powered cars, designing pinball games to learn engineering and science skills, and starting a ukelele music program are just a few of the teacher dream projects funded by North Island Credit Union through its Spring 2023 Teacher Grant program.

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in San Diego County. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

"Each of these grant programs demonstrate the tremendous passion, creativity, and dedication our teachers bring to inspiring their students to learn and excel," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate and thank all of these incredible teachers for their commitment to creating innovative programs that will make a meaningful difference in their students' lives."

The Spring 2023 North Island Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include teachers across San Diego County:

North Island Credit Union Grant Recipient School City Madison Bala Montgomery Middle School El Cajon Leslie Beleche Kimbrough Elementary School San Diego Cynthia Ferguson Rohr Elementary School Chula Vista Crista Frans Urban Discovery Academy San Diego Christine Hill Ramona High School Ramona Evon Pontino Veterans Elementary School Chula Vista Daniel Schroeder Bonita Vista Middle School Chula Vista Vanessa Siegfried Hilltop Drive Elementary School Chula Vista Kristen Torres Liberty Elementary School Chula Vista Youcef Zamoum Palomar Elementary School Chula Vista

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $175,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 170,000 members and assets of over $4.5 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

