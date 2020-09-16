North Lane International, LLC Launches DECO BOKO, First-Ever Digital Tradeshow Focused On Japanese Brands

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholesale gift, fashion, and lifestyle product specialist North Lane International, LLC is bringing a stable of Japanese brands together as part of DECO BOKO, the first digital tradeshow focused solely on Japanese products. It will debut on September 21st, and will be powered by BRANDBOOM's user-friendly platform.

The curated B2B tradeshow will be directed by Herbert Johnson, founder of 1-81 Agency and former buyer and store manager for Japanese design institution Tortoise General Store. Buyers can expect "easy-to-sell" and "easy-to-buy" products including Japanese home goods, décor, stationery, fashion accessories, and more.

DECO BOKO will run every six months (September-February and March-August) beginning this September 21st, and will include a webinar event series in October for buyers looking to learn more about the brands and their stories. Tokyo International Gift Show, the largest trade show in Japan, will be among the exhibitors, bringing its "Made in/by Japan" and "Designed in/by Japan" goods to the U.S. market.

The digital tradeshow will eventually be offered in combination with a physical tradeshow (anticipated in 2021) to provide buyers with the opportunity to touch, feel, and experience the products first-hand.

Those interested in registering for DECO BOKO may do so at www.deco-boko.com.

Follow @decobokonyc on Instagram and sign up for show updates here.

ABOUT NORTH LANE INTERNATIONAL, LLC: From new to established products, from consumers to producers, North Lane International, LLC began with a passion to connect humans, information, and products to the world. Based in New York, North Lane International, LLC is a specialist in gift, fashion, and lifestyle products, providing all-encompassing services for business expansion from the U.S. to Japan and from Japan to the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mariko Reyes, [email protected]

SOURCE North Lane International, LLC

