North Miami Beach Police Department Selects Carbyne APEX to Modernize Emergency Response Call Handling System

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne today announced that South Florida's North Miami Beach Police Department (NMBPD) has selected Carbyne APEX to provide rich media data to its call-handling system. This decision marks a significant advancement in the City's commitment to protecting its community using state-of-the-art technology.

Carbyne's APEX emergency response system is a cutting-edge technology that revolutionizes traditional emergency call handling. It empowers the NMBPD with rich media capabilities, allowing officers and dispatchers to receive and share real-time video, images, and texts during citizen calls. This enhancement not only speeds up response times but also provides first responders with critical information before arriving at the scene.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community," said Commander Nichole Camacho of the North Miami Beach Police Department. "Implementing Carbyne's APEX system is a game-changer for us. It allows for more efficient and effective communication with the public, ensuring we have the right information to respond quickly and accurately."

Acting Chief Nelson Camacho shared his excitement about the new system, "The implementation of Carbyne's Apex is a leap forward in our quest to keep our community safe through efficient and effective communication. This technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to leveraging innovation for public safety. It's not just an upgrade; it's a transformation in how we connect with and protect our community. We are excited to see how this next-level technology will enhance our capabilities in real-time emergency response."

The integration of APEX into the NMBPD's phone system is a part of the Department's ongoing efforts to adopt innovative technologies that enhance public safety. The new system will enable dispatchers and responders to make informed decisions, thereby improving the overall emergency response and support provided to the community.

Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the North Miami Beach Police Department. Our mission at Carbyne is to provide advanced emergency communication solutions to empower first responders. The integration of Apex in NMBPD is a significant step towards enhancing public safety and showcases how technology can bridge the gap between emergency services and the community."

Carbyne's APEX solution aligns with the Department's mission to leverage advanced technology for better policing and community service. "Our goal is to be at the forefront of public safety technology. With APEX, we're not just upgrading our system; we're transforming the way we interact and assist our citizens in times of need," added Commander Camacho.

About Carbyne:

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

SOURCE Carbyne