North River Home Care Earns Triple National Recognition for Care Excellence, Caregiver Support, and Training in 2026

SOUTH SHORE, Mass. and METROWEST, Mass., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North River Home Care, a trusted provider of in-home care services throughout the South Shore and MetroWest regions of Massachusetts, is proud to announce that it has been honored with three 2026 Best of Home Care® Awards from Activated Insights®: Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, and Leader in Training.

For the families and individuals North River Home Care serves, and for the dedicated caregivers, these awards are more than industry recognition. They're a reflection of the relationships, trust, and care that define everything North River Home Care does.

About the Best of Home Care® Awards

The Best of Home Care® Awards are among the most respected recognitions in the home care industry, and among the most meaningful, because they're based entirely on independent satisfaction surveys completed by real clients and caregivers. Administered by Activated Insights®, an independent experience management and research firm, these awards carry the weight of verified, third-party feedback rather than self-reported claims.

Provider of Choice recognizes agencies that achieve high client satisfaction scores based on verified, independent feedback from the people and families they serve.

Employer of Choice honors agencies that provide a genuinely positive, supportive workplace culture for caregivers, as measured through direct caregiver feedback from independent satisfaction surveys.

Leader in Training recognizes in-home care providers with a strong, demonstrable commitment to ongoing education, specialized training, and professional growth for their care teams.

"For families across the South Shore and MetroWest, quality home care is built on trust, consistency, and compassion. Earning all three of these awards reflects the extraordinary dedication of our caregivers and our entire team and our deep commitment to the training and support that allows them to provide exceptional care every single day."

— Heather Kenney, Founder, North River Home Care

"To earn the Best of Home Care® Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, and Leader in Training awards, North River Home Care has demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence," said Bud Meadows, CEO of Activated Insights. "These awards reflect outstanding satisfaction among clients and caregivers alike, as well as a meaningful investment in training and professional development. We are proud to recognize North River Home Care for the high standard of care they provide in their communities."

By earning all three awards, North River Home Care joins a select group of home care agencies nationwide that have demonstrated their ability to deliver exceptional care experiences while cultivating a well-trained, well-supported caregiving workforce. It's a reflection of values that have guided North River Home Care since its founding: that the best care for clients starts with the best support for caregivers.

North River Home Care remains committed to serving individuals and families throughout South Shore and MetroWest Massachusetts with compassionate, reliable in-home care that promotes independence, dignity, and peace of mind.

About North River Home Care

North River Home Care provides personalized, high-quality home care services designed to support seniors and individuals who wish to age in the comfort of home. A family-owned agency serving communities across the South Shore and MetroWest regions of Massachusetts, North River Home Care is committed to compassionate caregiving, ongoing caregiver education, and truly client-centered care. For more information, visit www.northriverhc.com .

