North Shore Animal League America Celebrates Milestones And Life-Saving Work At 2019 "Get Your Rescue On Gala"

The next generation of heroes were represented by Michael A. Tountasakis, Principal of Harris Middle School in Spruce Pine, NC and Ailene Mitchell , Principal of M.S. 88 Peter Rouget School in Brooklyn, NY – two schools being honored with the "Mutt-i-grees® Humane Leadership Award" for their embrace and utilization of the Mutt-i-grees Program and joint efforts by the student bodies to bridge communities across the country through communication and collaboration.

Among the "bold face names" to grace the red carpet, in addition to Beth and Howard Stern, were Radio Legend and 2018 Crystal Collar Honoree Elvis Duran; Impractical Jokers' Star and Adopter, Joe Gatto; TV Personality, Executive Producer and Comedian, Brian Balthazar; WPIX-11 Anchor Tamsen Fadal; iHeart Radio Personality Maria Milito; iHeart Radio Personality Mo Bounce; ABC News Producer Anthony Morrison; Good Morning America Producer Danielle Librizzo; ABC World News Now Correspondent Will Ganss; WPIX-11 Anchor Dan Mannarino; Actress/Singer/Songwriter Maya Hawke; TV/Radio Personalities Jenny and Keith Hutt; Comedian, Life Coach and Adopter, Lisa Lampanelli; TV and Film Actress Selenis Leyva; NY Jets linebacker Avery Williamson; musicians Mark Farner's American Band, among others.

Gala Sponsors included BOBS From Skechers, Crown Media Family Networks, Petplan, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This yearly gala supports North Shore Animal League America's ever-expanding no-kill mission with all proceeds from the event dedicated to the much-anticipated and recently opened Bianca's Furry Friends Feline Adoption Center located on their Port Washington, NY campus. Having built this 14,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, second floor addition, featuring a cage-free, natural living environment for felines, to the existing shelter, Animal League America will be able to rescue many more lives and provide the best quality of life for all the animals in their care while awaiting adoption into loving, forever homes.

For more information about North Shore Animal League America's 2019 Get Your Rescue On™ Gala, please visit: https://www.animalleague.org/get-your-rescue-on-gala-2019/

ABOUT NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA

North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1,000,000 lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly in the pursuit of our vision of a world where all companion animals find permanent homes and end the euthanasia. For more information, visit www.animalleague.org

