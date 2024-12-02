North Shore Community Health Enters Renewable Energy Agreement with ENGIE

SALEM, Mass. and HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Community Health has entered into a two-year renewable energy agreement with ENGIE Resources LLC, a subsidiary of ENGIE North America (ENGIE). North Shore Community Health Center (NSCH) will receive Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) to match 100% of forecasted consumption for its three northeast Massachusetts locations.

"Embracing an environmentally friendly mindset benefits communities of all shapes and sizes. Our commitment to sustainability is one step on a journey towards creating healthier and vibrant communities," said Maggie Brennan, President and CEO.

NSCH is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) with three full-time sites and two school-based health centers in Salem, Peabody, and Gloucester, serving 14,000 patients annually. NSCH provides high-quality, culturally competent primary care, including medical, dental, behavioral health, and substance use disorder services. NSCH also offers chronic disease management, health education, language interpretation, and health insurance enrollment assistance to ensure accessible healthcare for all. NSCH is committed to serving everyone, regardless of ability to pay, and uses a sliding fee scale for its services based on family size and income.

Based on national Health Center Program data, FQHCs in the United States provide accessible and comprehensive primary care to more than 30 million patients, or 8.3% of the population.

NSCH has also undertaken other environmental-focused project initiatives including: energy-efficient LED light upgrades, implementing motion-sensor controlled lighting for exam rooms, fostering environmentally friendly dining practices, and retaining a hybrid work model to help lower emissions created by long commutes.

"We serve more than 200 hospitals across our footprint," said Ted Conway, business development manager at ENGIE Resources. "It's an honor to serve this sector and we admire the commitment of NSCH to provide vital community services and make a significant contribution to support renewable energy."

The Green-e® certified RECs purchased in the agreement will equal 100% of North Shore's demand, equivalent to the CO2 emissions from nearly 302,325 pounds of coal burned, or the greenhouse gas emissions avoided by 95.3 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled.* NSCH will also achieve budget certainty throughout the agreement term with a fixed price structure.

Green-e® RECs represent the environmental benefits of one MWh of renewable energy, and are certified by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions. Certification ensures that RECs are properly accounted for and that no double counting takes place.

Serving as advisor on the agreement is Voyager Power, Massachusetts. Voyager provides solutions across the energy value chain and helps commercial and industrial customers to achieve sustainability targets and energy compliance.

*According to EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

In operation since 1977, North Shore Community Health is a network of family health centers dedicated to building healthy communities by providing exceptional, comprehensive care to all. Serving over 14,000 patients across three full-time family practice sites in Salem, Peabody, and Gloucester, two school-based health centers and five community-based locations, NSCH provides high quality, culturally competent, comprehensive primary care, including medical, dental, behavioral health, and substance use disorder treatment services. Our patient-centered approach ensures that every individual receives high-quality care, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. For more information, visit www.nschi.org.

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. Together with our 97,000 employees around the globe, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition toward a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose ("raison d'être"), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. In North America, ENGIE helps our clients achieve their energy efficiency, reliability, and ultimately, their sustainability goals, as we work together to shape a sustainable future. We accomplish this through: energy efficiency projects, providing energy supply (including renewables and natural gas), and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy assets (wind, solar, storage and more). For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, www.linkedin.com/company/engie-north-america-inc and twitter.com/ENGIENorthAm.

