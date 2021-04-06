North Signal Capital Announces 35,000 SF Lease to Style Access within RiverPort Commerce Park

HARDEEVILLE, S.C., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, North Signal Capital, is pleased to announce the execution of a 35,296 SF, 5-year lease with Style Access within RiverPort Commerce Park. Style Access is a growing tile distribution company based in the Dallas – Fort-Worth - Arlington, Texas MSA.

Following the execution of the lease in February 2021, North Signal is working with the company to construct their customized premises within RiverPort 1 (201 Exchange Place Hardeeville, SC). The upfit work is expected to be complete in June.

"This location will be Style-Access's fourth distribution center in the United States. Following a thorough site selection process, we're convinced this new location will not only allow us to better serve our current customers who reside in the immediate and surrounding areas but also best supports our expansion throughout the fast-growing Southeastern US market" said Marc Powell, President, Style Access.

"We are thrilled to support StyleAccess's expansion into the Southeast as well as the ongoing economic development of the greater Savannah market. We look forward to a long partnership with the entire StyleAccess team," said Peter Goulding, Partner, North Signal Capital.

Style Access was represented by Scott Morse at Citadel Partners as well as Simons Johnson and Will Crowell at Bridge Commercial (Charleston, SC).

"We've worked with North Signal for several years now in both Charleston and Savannah. They build high-quality, well-located properties. As an ownership team they are highly responsive which makes it easier to get transactions completed" said Simons Johnson, Executive Vice President, Bridge Commercial.

North Signal was represented by William Lattimore at CBRE Savannah.

"Both tenants and brokers are realizing the compelling values available at RiverPort, including Class-A buildings, close proximity to the world-class Port of Savannah, lower cost of doing business, easy highway connectivity, attractive property taxes and economic incentives, as well as plenty of capacity to support future growth," said William Lattimore, Senior Vice President, CBRE.

William represents North Signal in marketing to potential tenants the remaining 59,000 SF space within RiverPort 1, as well as RiverPort 3 (329,000 SF delivered in January 2021), and the remaining 4 million square feet within RiverPort Commerce Park. For more information regarding RiverPort Commerce Park, please visit www.riverportcommerce.com.

About StyleAccess

StyleAccess has years of expertise in all aspects of the ceramic and porcelain tile industry. We are involved in all the phases of the design process and strive to be the first to develop cutting-edge and trendy series, while keeping the classic core products that are everyday sellers. Our wide distribution and supply chain network make us highly accessible to all parts of the United States and Canada. StyleAccess has two main brands, Lungarno Ceramics and CommodiTile, both of which offer customers these versatile products to fit any commercial or residential space. For more information regarding StyleAccess, please visit www.style-access.com

About Citadel Partners

Citadel Partners is a performance culture. We built this company around a strategy-based model with an integrated approach to commercial real estate – one that supports our clients' business growth and brand development. Our teams are committed to knowledge-based service, which means our first job is to understand how and where real estate can add value to your brand, employees, clients, and customers. Our expertise is not just market knowledge, but in market opportunity. In delivering Integrated Business Value, we can shape your solution around market opportunities, minimize business disruption, and accelerate your speed to project completion. For more information on Citadel Partners please visit www.citadelpartnersus.com.

About Bridge Commercial

Bridge Commercial is a regionally-focused commercial real estate firm headquartered in Charleston, SC. Our brokers are best in class and known nationally for their experience and expertise. We offer a variety of services including tenant representation, owner representation, investment sales, strategic planning, site selection, and consulting services. We are dedicated professionals in specific asset classes such as office, industrial, retail, and mixed use (multifamily apartments, senior housing, student housing, hotel, and large residential land tracts). We collaborate internally and form teams on behalf of every client, providing clients with the full strength of the organization. Our mission is to best serve our clients with the combination of collaborative teamwork, experienced and dedicated talent, and the leverage of technology and innovation. For more information on Bridge Commercial, please visit www.bridge-commercial.com.





About North Signal Capital LLC

North Signal Capital LLC is a real estate investment and development firm with offices in Stamford, CT and Charleston, SC. North Signal seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns by employing a value-based approach to real estate investing. North Signal targets investments supported by long term secular trends. For more information regarding North Signal Capital LLC, please visit www.northsignal.com.

About CBRE

CBRE is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, based on 2019 revenue, with leading global market positions in our leasing, property sales, occupier outsourcing and valuation businesses. As of December 31, 2019, we operated in more than 530 offices worldwide and have more than 100,000 employees, excluding independent affiliates. We serve clients in more than 100 countries. For more information regarding CBRE, please visit www.cbre.com.

