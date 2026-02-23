Daniel Sherman Joins North Square Investments as Internal Sales Associate

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Square Investments today announced that Daniel "DJ" Sherman had joined the firm as an Internal Sales Associate. The announcement was made by Head of Distribution Phil Callahan, who said DJ will report to Vice President and Manager of Internal Sales Brent Troy, M.A., CIMA®, CSRIC®.

In his newly created position, DJ will provide internal sales support to North Square's Field Distribution Team in the Midwest and Southwest.

Most recently, DJ worked as a Client Relationship manager for E*Trade, where he supported the firm's clients with brokerage accounts, trade execution, and retirement planning tools.

"As our firm continues to grow and expand, and as we introduce new investment capabilities, product offerings and establish new advisor relationships, we are delighted to have DJ join our firm," Callahan said. "With his most experience working with E*Trade's clients, we know DJ will be an outstanding addition to our team."

DJ is a May 2025 graduate of the Indiana Kelley School of Business, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business with a major in Economic Consulting and a Co-Major in International Business. He holds FINRA 7 and 63 licenses.

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square is a leader in aggregating high-quality, alpha-generating active strategies to assist financial intermediary partners in building superior risk-adjusted portfolios for the benefit of their clients.

North Square is part of the asset management arm of Azimut Group in the U.S.: Azimut NSI, which is comprised of three 100% or majority-owned firms by Azimut Group: North Square Investments, CS McKee and Kennedy Capital Management. As of January 31, 2026, Azimut NSI had approximately $21.8 billion of assets under management. The Azimut Group of companies is one of Europe's largest independent asset managers, with more than $160 billion in assets in 20 different countries as of December 31, 2025. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

SOURCE North Square Investments