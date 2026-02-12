North Square Strategic Income Fund Winner of Active Fixed Income Mutual Fund of the Year at with.Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2026 Ceremony

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Square Strategic Income Fund (ADVNX) was named the winner of the "Active Fixed Income Mutual Fund of the Year Award" at the with.Intelligence Mutual Funds & ETF Awards 2026 ceremony in New York City on February 11th.

The active fixed income mutual fund of the year is given to the most successful taxable or muni bond fund, as determined by a combination of several elements, such as flows, performance, innovation, and fund objectives. Funds launched before October. 1, 2024 are eligible for entry. North Square nominated the Strategic Income Fund for this Award.

For over three decades, the highly-coveted with.Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards have recognized the people and organizations that have stood out for their excellence, achievements and contributions to the Mutual Fund industry.

855-551-5521 or visit northsquareinvest.com for the most recent month-end performance results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. To view the Fund's standardized performance returns, please click here.

"We are thrilled the Strategic Income Fund received this Award, chosen from a very impressive shortlist of top-performing mutual funds," said Mark Goodwin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of North Square.

"The Fund's investment objectives are to seek high current income and to seek long-term capital appreciation. The strategy is predominantly a high-quality diversified mix of global assets structured to achieve high current income and excess returns with reduced correlation to traditional asset classes and managed to outperform its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index," Goodwin said. "Whether it be 'risk on/risk off' or a market environment of rising or falling interest rates, the Strategic Income Fund's flexible approach has the potential to take advantage of opportunities across the capital structure and geographies to find the best sources of income. We think it's an 'all-weather' kind of fund," Goodwin added.

Goodwin also noted the Fund's strong performance was responsible for robust asset flows in 2025, rising to $810.96 million by year end, from $229.64 million on December 31, 2024.

"We congratulate the Fund's subadvisor Red Cedar Investment Management and the Portfolio Management Team of John Cassady, David Withrow, Jason Schwartz, Julia Batchenko and Brandon Bajema for this significant achievement, which is truly a capstone to the Fund's successful investment strategy," Goodwin said.

For additional Fund performance information, portfolio holdings, and characteristics, please see the North Square Strategic Income Fund Fact Sheet.

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square is a leader in aggregating high-quality, alpha-generating active strategies to assist financial intermediary partners in building superior risk-adjusted portfolios for the benefit of their clients.

North Square is part of the asset management arm of Azimut Group in the U.S.: Azimut NSI, which is comprised of three 100% or majority-owned firms by Azimut Group: North Square Investments, CS McKee and Kennedy Capital Management. As of January 31, 2026, Azimut NSI had approximately $21.8 billion of assets under management. The Azimut Group of companies is one of Europe's largest independent asset managers, with more than $160 billion in assets in 20 different countries as of December 31, 2025. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

About With Intelligence

With Intelligence was founded in 1998 and is a leading provider of investment intelligence for allocating decisions, fund-raising and business development. The business delivers a unique blend of data, including profiles, fund information, performance metrics, and valuable analyst perspectives.

Bringing together some of the most reputable brands in investment information, With Intelligence's proprietary solution was launched in 2021 and is already regarded as a superior investment intelligence service.

The global team includes data scientists, analysts, reporters and journalists, technologists, developers and industry experts – all obsessed with revealing the bigger picture of the asset management industry. With Intelligence's platform connects investment professionals with the right people, intelligence and opportunities.

For more information on With Intelligence, please visit www.withintelligence.com.

North Square Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about the company's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV, which is available upon request. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Principal Risks of Investing: Risk is inherent in all investing, including an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the following principal risks, among others: Market Risk, Credit Risk, Fixed Income Securities Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Preferred Securities Risk, Mortgage-Backed and Asset-Backed Securities Risk, High Yield ("Junk") Bond Risk, and Derivatives Risk. Summary descriptions of these and other principal risks of investing in the Fund are set forth below. Before you decide whether to invest in the Fund, carefully consider these risk factors associated with investing in the Fund, which may cause investors to lose money. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

Before investing, consider the product's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling 855-551-5521. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is a broad base, market capitalization-weighted bond market index representing intermediate term investment grade bonds traded in the United States.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor.

SOURCE North Square Investments