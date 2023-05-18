NORTH TEXAS ENTREPRENEUR EDUCATION AND TRAINING CENTER, SOUTHERN DALLAS PROGRESS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION AND WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK HOSTED WOODFOREST FOUNDRY'S IDEAS 2 ACTION IN SOUTHERN DALLAS

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) shared insights from its award-winning Woodforest FoundrySM program collaborating with North Texas Entrepreneur Education and Training Center and Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation with over 80+ aspiring entrepreneurs in Southern Dallas, Texas. This Woodforest Foundry program in Southern Dallas started with an open community kick-off event called Entrepreneurship 4 AllSM that demystifies entrepreneurship through candid conversations with successful entrepreneurs from the community and helped recruit participants for a 3-week series of educational ideation workshops called Ideas 2 Action. These immersive workshops are designed to help entrepreneurs move their business ideas forward and instill an action-oriented mindset. Each workshop builds on the one before and can also stand on its own to deliver valuable content, tools, and experience for participants. Ideas 2 Action teaches participants how to discover where the value exists in their idea, how to design a business model around that value, and to develop an action plan and a set of experiments to test, validate and refine that model. The lessons explored during Entrepreneurship 4 All and Ideas 2 Action offered valuable real word and practical strategies for aspiring entrepreneurs as they continue their journey, and transition to future programming provided by North Texas Entrepreneur Education and Training Center.

North Texas Entrepreneur Education and Training Center, Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation, and Woodforest National Bank’s Ideas 2 Action workshop series helped aspiring entrepreneurs advance their small business ideas.
"It was indeed a pleasure working with Woodforest National Bank and Southern Dallas Progress to host the Woodforest Foundry, Ideas 2 Action workshop series in Southern Dallas. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with organizations like these that value the success and support of the small business community. We look forward to the continued efforts of growing and developing local entrepreneurs through programming in the Southern Dallas Community," said Darlisa Diltz, Managing Director, North Texas Entrepreneur Education and Training Center.

James McGee, President, Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation, added, "Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation was pleased to collaborate with North Texas Entrepreneur Education and Training Center to present the Ideas 2 Action workshop series that was held at Bill J. Priest Institute. Thank you to Woodforest National Bank for the support you gave during the workshop series. We are looking forward to the support you will be offering our Dallas Fort Worth entrepreneurs. We are proud to be a part of the foundations that are being laid for entrepreneurship in Dallas Fort Worth."

"Through the Woodforest Foundry and our community partners, we are activating local ecosystems which is critical to the success of entrepreneurs. We appreciate Southern Dallas Progress and North Texas Entrepreneur Education and Training Center for keeping the momentum going and providing trusted guidance for entrepreneurs and small businesses within this resilient community. I would also like to thank our 23 volunteers, including members of Woodforest's Retail Banking and Merchant Services teams for helping us share the Woodforest Foundry in Southern Dallas. Entrepreneurship 4 All and Ideas 2 Action are excellent experiences for anyone who aspires to become an entrepreneur," said Daniel Galindo, Senior Vice President, Community Development and Strategy Director, Woodforest National Bank.

