northAmerican Van Lines Reveals Where Americans Moved in 2017

Top 5 inbound states include AZ, ID, NC, SC & TN

Top 5 outbound states include IL, CT, NJ, CA & MI

The Southeast and Western U.S. states continue to outpace

The first year Arizona has been #1 in inbound moves.

has been #1 in inbound moves. Illinois topped the outbound moves list for the 3rd time since 2011.

Data is based on inbound and outbound consumer moves. Top states are those where the difference between inbound and outbound moves is equal to or greater than 400. See report for full methodology disclosure.

Access to the report can be found here: https://www.northamerican.com/migration-map.

