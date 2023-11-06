Northbrook Internist Now Offers the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program From Concierge Choice Physicians

Concierge Choice Physicians

06 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Patients have the option to secure an enhanced practice experience with more time, service and a closer doctor/patient relationship

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces that Dipeshkumar Shah, MD, a private-practice internist in Northbrook, IL, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice, program - an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and patient. Dr. Shah will be offering the enhanced service and support program to his patients and taking over the Concierge Choice membership of retiring physician Dr. Jeffrey Glass as well.

Dr. Shah's medical practice, Advanced Internal Medicine Associates, is an independent internal medicine practice that serves the greater Northbrook and Highland Park communities. He has worked alongside retiring physician Dr. Jeffrey Glass for several years and was a natural choice to take over Dr. Glass's concierge membership upon his retirement.

"Dr. Glass had a Concierge Choice program for ten years and was known for his personal attention and dedication to patients. That's the style of medicine I like to practice as well," says Dr. Shah. "I'm thrilled to welcome his membership to my practice and to introduce the Hybrid Choice option to my patients. It's an excellent option for those who would benefit from more support and service in this complicated healthcare marketplace."

The Hybrid Choice by CCP is a unique membership medicine program that offers patients the opportunity to select the level of care and support they need. Patients can choose to join, or they may remain in the traditional practice. No patients are dismissed. The program is simply an option for patients who want greater convenience, service, and the assurance that the physician who knows them and their health history will be available when they need care. For physicians, the program allows them to practice a satisfying style of medicine, where they can take their time with patients and provide more comprehensive lifestyle support than a traditional practice allows.

Membership benefits include: same-day/next-day appointments that are scheduled for longer so patients never feel rushed; a dedicated concierge coordinator at the office to answer calls and facilitate care; direct after-hours support via Dr. Shah's private cell number; patient advocacy and enhanced coordination with specialists and other health providers; and a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient. Dr. Shah will also admit and provide care to hospitalized members.

"CCP wishes Dr. Glass, our long-time client, all the best in this new chapter of his life, and we look forward to working closely with our new client, Dr. Dipeshkumar Shah, to continue to serve the Highland Park and Northbrook communities with the very best in medical service and support," says Keith Elgart, Chief Operating Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians.

Dr. Shah's practice, Advanced Internal Medicine Associates, is located at 666 Dundee Road, Suite 802, Northbrook, IL, 60062. His Hybrid Choice program is available for an annual membership fee. For more information, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected].

About Dipeshkumar Shah, MD
Dr. Dipeshkumar Shah is a board-certified internist serving patients in the Northbrook, Illinois area and surrounding communities. Dr. Shah attended Sardar Patel University and completed his Residency and Internship in Internal Medicine at the Saint Barnabas Hospital affiliated with Weill Medical College of Cornell University. He is currently affiliated with Northshore University health system, Highland Park Hospital, Skokie Hospital, and Glenbrook Hospital. Dr. Shah speaks English, Spanish, Hindi, Gujarati.

Dr. Shah treats patients for a variety of reasons including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, asthma, arthritis, gastrointestinal problems, annual wellness exam, sleep problems, pre-surgery checkup, high blood pressure, athletes and more. Dr. Shah admits and provides inpatient care at Highland Park Hospital. Dr. Shah also follows his patients at various area nursing homes and rehab facilities.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)
Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians

