NorthCoast Appoints New Chief Executive Officer, Misty Taylor

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthCoast Health Care Management has selected Misty Taylor as its new Chief Executive Officer. As Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Taylor will be responsible for leading payor engagement, enhancing provider network development, driving outcomes solutions through data analytics, and promoting nationwide expansion.

Misty Taylor, MSN, RN, CDP Chief Executive Officer NorthCoast Health Care Management

Previously, Ms. Taylor served in executive roles of increasing responsibility at BrightStar Care Corporate and Avita Home Health & Hospice and held senior leadership positions at Molina Healthcare and CareSource. She currently serves as an Advisory Board Council Member for the Joint Commission's Home Health, Hospice, and DME Advisory Committee.

"We are thrilled to have Misty Taylor join the executive team," said Julian Casciano, Chairman of the Board. "Her impressive career accomplishments as a clinician and operations executive include broad healthcare experience on both the payor and provider side of managed care, home health, and hospice. Our move to retain top talent from the industry positions the company to expand its national provider network, introduce service innovation, and drive additional value to our customers and patients."

NorthCoast believes in fiscal responsibility and typically offers higher reimbursement to providers while maintaining attractive rates when contracting with payors. Ms. Taylor is prepared to build upon these values with her proven track record of business development, streamlined efficiencies, best-practice utilization, program development, and her ability to improve quality of service and financial outcomes. She will lead NorthCoast in its value-based contracting and innovative chronic care management programs that are driven through its proprietary technology and industry partnerships.

"It is a true honor to take on the legacy of the late Lee Passell," stated Ms. Taylor. "My unique, combined experience gives me the insight to deliver the highest level of quality to both our payors and our providers in supporting their patients' goals for the right quality care at the right cost, the right time, and the right place. Lee created a solid foundation for this company, and I am excited to take NorthCoast to the next level."

About NorthCoast Health Care Management

Founded in 1995, NorthCoast transitions patients from facility-based care to community-based services by providing ease of access to post-acute population management. We strive to reduce administrative burdens for payors and providers through delegated contracting and credentialing and ease of authorization. Driving an exemplary model of service, NorthCoast is dedicated to individualized care needs and a patient-centric model while partnering with health plans and providers.

Contact: Misty Taylor, 800-757-7111

