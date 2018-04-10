Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces 33% Increase In Quarterly Earnings

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced net income of $1.1 million ($0.92 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.  This was an increase of $273,000 or 32.8% when compared to net income of $830,000 ($0.69 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.  The increase is primarily due to increased net interest income and noninterest income as well as lower federal income tax expense from tax reform that became effective at the start of 2018.  The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.39% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 12.41% compared to an ROA of 1.10% and an ROE of 9.74% for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2017.       

Total loans increased $2.4 million or 1.1% to $227.5 million at March 31, 2018 compared to total loans of $225.1 million at December 31, 2017.  Total deposits increased $13.8 million or 6.5% to $226.0 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $212.2 million at December 31, 2017.  Total nonperforming assets decreased $121,000 to $2.4 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2017. 

Shareholders' equity was relatively unchanged at $35.7 million at both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.  The Company repurchased 8,552 shares during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 under a previously announced Share Repurchase Program that remained open from a prior reporting period.  The book value of NIDB stock was $29.56 per common share as of March 31, 2018.  The number of outstanding common shares was 1,206,327.  The last reported trade of the stock on April 9, 2018 was $34.50 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.  Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.  Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION


ASSETS

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

$

8,276,546

$

3,954,186

Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents

2,319,391

3,559,790

   Total cash and cash equivalents

10,595,937

7,513,976

Interest-earning time deposits

2,450,000

1,715,000

Securities available for sale

56,942,869

58,583,396

Securities held to maturity

1,556,044

1,728,199

Loans held for sale

329,375

1,064,300

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss March 31, 2018 $2,757,515 and December 31, 2017 $2,746,523

227,507,470

225,132,535

Accrued interest receivable

1,160,589

1,246,930

Premises and equipment

4,093,825

4,148,328

Investments in limited liability partnerships

2,638,333

2,708,333

Cash surrender value of life insurance

8,439,318

8,382,193

Other assets

1,933,355

1,952,615

    Total Assets

$

317,647,115

$

314,175,805

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Non-interest bearing deposits

28,906,811

25,242,627

Interest bearing deposits

197,089,958

186,916,030

Borrowed Funds

51,720,955

61,199,066

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,270,770

5,098,911

    Total Liabilities

281,988,494

278,456,634



Retained earnings – substantially restricted

35,658,621

35,719,171

    Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

317,647,115

$

314,175,805










CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME






Three Months Ended




March 31,





2018

2017



Total interest income

$

3,334,734

$

2,934,994



Total interest expense

675,178

461,241



   Net interest income

$

2,659,556

$

2,473,753



Provision for loan losses

-

-



  Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

2,659,556

$

2,473,753



    Service charges on deposit accounts

169,402

139,164



    Interchange fees

125,892

108,546



    Net loss on sale of securities

(4,947)

(7,716)



    Net gain on sale of loans

286,263

205,237



    Net loss on sale of repossessed assets

-

(7,798)



    Brokerage fees

56,950

65,703



    Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

57,126

55,375



    Other income

122,583

144,366



Total noninterest income

$

813,269

$

702,877



    Salaries and employee benefits

1,168,092

1,113,486



    Occupancy

265,540

252,266



    Data processing

281,703

271,586



    Deposit insurance premiums

24,000

30,000



    Professional fees

75,633

55,423



    Advertising and marketing fees

52,849

47,393



    Correspondent bank charges

29,546

29,232



    Other expense

278,090

264,617



Total noninterest expenses

$

2,175,453

$

2,064,003



  Income before income tax expenses

$

1,297,372

$

1,112,627



Income tax expense


195,235

283,008



Net Income

$

1,102,137

$

829,619













NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended




March 31,




2018

2017



Basic Earnings per common share

0.92

0.69



Dilutive Earnings per share

0.92

0.69



Net interest margin

3.59%

3.53%



Return on average assets

1.39%

1.10%



Return on average equity

12.41%

9.74%



Efficiency ratio

62.64%

64.97%



Average shares outstanding- primary

1,193,235

1,200,106



Average shares outstanding- diluted

1,194,792

1,200,206



 

Allowance for loan losses:





   Balance at beginning of period

$

2,746,523

$

3,144,092



   Charge-offs:





      One-to-four family

7,754

-



      Commercial real estate

-

-



      Land/land development

-

-



      Commercial

2,250

-



      Consumer

43,935

41,472



         Gross charge-offs

53,639

41,472



   Recoveries:





      One-to-four family

341

938



      Commercial real estate

5,518

-



      Land/land development

-

-



      Commercial

5,948

-



      Consumer

52,824

44,939



         Gross recoveries

64,631

45,877



   Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

(10,992)

(4,404)



   Additions charged to operations

-

-



   Balance at end of period

$

2,757,515

$

3,148,496










Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)

(0.02%)

(0.01%)










Nonperforming assets (000's)

At March 31,

At December 31,



   Loans:

2018

2017



      Non-accrual

$

2,032

$

2,261



      Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-



      Troubled debt restructured

296

236



         Total nonperforming loans

2,328

2,497



   Real estate owned

48

-



   Other repossessed assets

-

-



         Total nonperforming assets

$

2,376

$

2,497










   Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.75%

0.79%



   Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.01%

1.10%



   Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

118.47%

110.01%



   Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable

1.21%

1.22%
























At March 31,



2018

2017










Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets

11.23%

11.34%



Book value per share

$

29.56

$

28.34



Common shares outstanding- EOP

1,206,327

1,214,879










(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.






 

