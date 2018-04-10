Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces 33% Increase In Quarterly Earnings

Total loans increased $2.4 million or 1.1% to $227.5 million at March 31, 2018 compared to total loans of $225.1 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased $13.8 million or 6.5% to $226.0 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $212.2 million at December 31, 2017. Total nonperforming assets decreased $121,000 to $2.4 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2017.

Shareholders' equity was relatively unchanged at $35.7 million at both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. The Company repurchased 8,552 shares during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 under a previously announced Share Repurchase Program that remained open from a prior reporting period. The book value of NIDB stock was $29.56 per common share as of March 31, 2018. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,206,327. The last reported trade of the stock on April 9, 2018 was $34.50 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



ASSETS March 31, December 31,

2018 2017 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 8,276,546 $ 3,954,186 Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 2,319,391 3,559,790 Total cash and cash equivalents 10,595,937 7,513,976 Interest-earning time deposits 2,450,000 1,715,000 Securities available for sale 56,942,869 58,583,396 Securities held to maturity 1,556,044 1,728,199 Loans held for sale 329,375 1,064,300 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss March 31, 2018 $2,757,515 and December 31, 2017 $2,746,523 227,507,470 225,132,535 Accrued interest receivable 1,160,589 1,246,930 Premises and equipment 4,093,825 4,148,328 Investments in limited liability partnerships 2,638,333 2,708,333 Cash surrender value of life insurance 8,439,318 8,382,193 Other assets 1,933,355 1,952,615 Total Assets $ 317,647,115 $ 314,175,805 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Non-interest bearing deposits 28,906,811 25,242,627 Interest bearing deposits 197,089,958 186,916,030 Borrowed Funds 51,720,955 61,199,066 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,270,770 5,098,911 Total Liabilities 281,988,494 278,456,634





Retained earnings – substantially restricted 35,658,621 35,719,171 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 317,647,115 $ 314,175,805



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Three Months Ended









March 31,











2018

2017







Total interest income $ 3,334,734 $ 2,934,994







Total interest expense

675,178

461,241







Net interest income $ 2,659,556 $ 2,473,753







Provision for loan losses

-

-







Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 2,659,556 $ 2,473,753







Service charges on deposit accounts

169,402

139,164







Interchange fees

125,892

108,546







Net loss on sale of securities

(4,947)

(7,716)







Net gain on sale of loans

286,263

205,237







Net loss on sale of repossessed assets

-

(7,798)







Brokerage fees

56,950

65,703







Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

57,126

55,375







Other income

122,583

144,366







Total noninterest income $ 813,269 $ 702,877







Salaries and employee benefits

1,168,092

1,113,486







Occupancy

265,540

252,266







Data processing

281,703

271,586







Deposit insurance premiums

24,000

30,000







Professional fees

75,633

55,423







Advertising and marketing fees

52,849

47,393







Correspondent bank charges

29,546

29,232







Other expense

278,090

264,617







Total noninterest expenses $ 2,175,453 $ 2,064,003







Income before income tax expenses $ 1,297,372 $ 1,112,627







Income tax expense

195,235

283,008







Net Income $ 1,102,137 $ 829,619



























NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended









March 31,









2018 2017







Basic Earnings per common share 0.92 0.69







Dilutive Earnings per share 0.92 0.69







Net interest margin 3.59% 3.53%







Return on average assets 1.39% 1.10%







Return on average equity 12.41% 9.74%







Efficiency ratio 62.64% 64.97%







Average shares outstanding- primary 1,193,235 1,200,106







Average shares outstanding- diluted 1,194,792 1,200,206







Allowance for loan losses:











Balance at beginning of period $ 2,746,523 $ 3,144,092







Charge-offs:











One-to-four family 7,754 -







Commercial real estate - -







Land/land development - -







Commercial 2,250 -







Consumer 43,935 41,472







Gross charge-offs 53,639 41,472







Recoveries:











One-to-four family 341 938







Commercial real estate 5,518 -







Land/land development - -







Commercial 5,948 -







Consumer 52,824 44,939







Gross recoveries 64,631 45,877







Net charge-offs/(recoveries) (10,992) (4,404)







Additions charged to operations - -







Balance at end of period $ 2,757,515 $ 3,148,496





















Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) (0.02%) (0.01%)





















Nonperforming assets (000's) At March 31, At December 31,







Loans: 2018 2017







Non-accrual $ 2,032 $ 2,261







Past 90 days or more and still accruing - -







Troubled debt restructured 296 236







Total nonperforming loans 2,328 2,497







Real estate owned 48 -







Other repossessed assets - -







Total nonperforming assets $ 2,376 $ 2,497





















Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.75% 0.79%







Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.01% 1.10%







Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 118.47% 110.01%







Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable 1.21% 1.22%

















































At March 31,







2018 2017





















Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 11.23% 11.34%







Book value per share $ 29.56 $ 28.34







Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,206,327 1,214,879





















(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.













