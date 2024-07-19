NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1.6 million ($0.66 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $1.1 million ($0.46 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.24% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 13.80% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.96% and an annualized ROE of 10.16% for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023. An increase in other non-interest income of $263,000 during the second quarter 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023 contributed to the increase of net income.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $2.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 0.91% and an annualized ROE of 10.01% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.00% and an annualized ROE of 10.46% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The bank has been able to maintain overhead expenses at a steady level, experiencing only a 3.33% increase during the first six months of 2024 as compared to the same time period in 2023.

Total assets increased $12.7 million, or 5.1% on an annualized basis, to $511.4 million at June 30, 2024 compared to total assets of $498.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total loans increased $8.0 million, or 4.3% on an annualized basis, to $378.7 million at June 30, 2024 compared to total loans of $370.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased $11.2 million, or 5.6% on an annualized basis, to $412.3 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $401.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased $800,000 to $47.2 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $46.4 million at December 31, 2023. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.48 to $19.53 per common share as of June 30, 2024, compared to $19.05 the previous quarter end. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,417,283 as of June 30, 2024.

*All share data has been adjusted to reflect Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.'s two-for-one stock split effective July 14, 2023.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and seven full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (3). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



















June 30, December 31, June 30,





Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023











(Audited)







Assets













Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,440,307 $ 4,304,296 $ 5,035,444





Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

5,021,811 1,166,180 2,600,052





Total cash and cash equivalents

9,462,118 5,470,476 7,635,496





Interest-earning time deposits

4,520,000 4,320,000 3,433,249





Securities available for sale

73,992,782 76,228,755 74,823,867





Securities held to maturity

12,639,812 12,754,763 12,776,430





Loans held for sale

409,800 - 528,600





Loans, gross

384,550,364 375,992,822 352,224,183





Allowance for credit losses

(5,885,564) (5,335,305) (4,508,446)





Loans, net

378,664,800 370,657,517 347,715,737





Accrued interest receivable

2,610,719 2,354,636 2,022,072





Premises and equipment

8,002,138 7,366,169 7,019,007





FHLB Stock

2,835,000 2,227,500 2,101,600





Investment in limited partnerships

778,334 928,334 1,078,334





Cash surrender value of life insurance

11,991,604 11,751,653 11,601,672





Other assets

5,453,041 4,624,206 4,892,556





Total Assets

$ 511,360,148 $ 498,684,009 $ 475,628,620





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 50,734,506 $ 54,764,981 $ 59,627,379





Interest bearing deposits

361,582,411 346,307,200 324,309,052





Borrowed funds

48,500,000 47,250,000 43,500,000





Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,323,250 3,941,438 4,024,152





Total Liabilities

464,140,167 452,263,619 431,460,583





Stockholders' equity

47,219,981 46,420,390 44,168,037





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 511,360,148 $ 498,684,009 $ 475,628,620









































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, June 30, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023

2024 2023















Net interest income













Total interest income

$ 7,082,107 $ 6,729,934 $ 5,713,346

$ 13,812,041 $ 11,101,473 Total interest expense

3,318,155 3,105,342 2,260,069

6,423,497 4,021,964 Net interest income

3,763,952 3,624,592 3,453,277

7,388,544 7,079,509 Provision for credit loss expense













Loans

100,000 500,000 90,000

600,000 180,000 Off-balance sheet credit exposures

(25,000) - -

(25,000) - Total provision for credit loss expense

75,000 500,000 90,000

575,000 180,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,688,952 3,124,592 3,363,277

6,813,544 6,899,509















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

175,044 178,670 177,656

353,714 365,878 Interchange fees

208,124 200,018 200,186

408,142 392,524 Loan servicing fees

98,161 109,708 101,199

207,869 203,773 Net gain on sale of loans

109,679 36,024 79,680

145,703 145,473 Brokerage fees

988 1,182 43,798

2,170 110,283 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

83,254 82,543 73,360

165,797 147,009 Other income

539,086 86,643 275,795

625,729 356,464 Total non-interest income

1,214,336 694,788 951,674

1,909,124 1,721,404















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

1,637,218 1,640,271 1,680,705

3,277,489 3,367,950 Occupancy

363,586 355,051 369,466

718,637 710,401 Data processing

397,025 438,832 394,044

835,857 788,641 Deposit insurance premiums

88,000 74,000 56,000

162,000 105,500 Professional fees

171,275 104,013 143,224

275,288 254,260 Advertising and marketing fees

101,095 87,680 76,513

188,775 168,230 Correspondent bank charges

44,094 39,596 35,342

83,690 74,074 Other expense

332,658 341,495 292,984

674,153 546,235 Total non-interest expense

3,134,951 3,080,938 3,048,278

6,215,889 6,015,291















Income before income taxes

1,768,337 738,442 1,266,673

2,506,779 2,605,623 Income tax expense

174,809 16,252 149,993

191,061 318,487 Net income

$ 1,593,528 $ 722,190 $ 1,116,680

$ 2,315,718 $ 2,287,136



















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, June 30, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023

2024 2023















Average shares outstanding - basic

2,401,499 2,405,122 2,402,070

2,403,311 2,401,702 Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,401,499 2,405,122 2,402,070

2,403,311 2,401,745 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.66 $ 0.30 $ 0.46

$ 0.96 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.66 $ 0.30 $ 0.46

$ 0.96 $ 0.95 Net interest margin

3.05 % 2.99 % 3.09 %

3.02 % 3.22 % Return on average assets

1.24 % 0.57 % 0.96 %

0.91 % 1.00 % Return on average equity

13.80 % 6.26 % 10.16 %

10.01 % 10.46 % Efficiency ratio

62.97 % 71.33 % 69.20 %

66.85 % 68.35 %















Allowance for loan losses:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 5,790,301 $ 5,335,305 $ 4,421,505

$ 5,335,305 $ 3,996,619 Charge-offs:













One-to-four family

- - 6,009

- 6,009 Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- - -

- - Consumer

24,953 69,725 20,811

94,678 56,941 Gross charge-offs

24,953 69,725 26,820

94,678 62,950 Recoveries:













One-to-four family

- - -

- - Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- - 2,207

- 3,130 Consumer

20,216 24,721 21,554

44,937 41,647 Gross recoveries

20,216 24,721 23,761

44,937 44,777 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

4,737 45,004 3,059

49,741 18,173 CECL adjustment

- - -

- 350,000 Provision for loan loss expense

100,000 500,000 90,000

600,000 180,000 Balance, end of period

$ 5,885,564 $ 5,790,301 $ 4,508,446

$ 5,885,564 $ 4,508,446















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % 0.05 % 0.00 %

0.03 % 0.01 %



















As of









June 30, March 31, June 30,





Non-performing assets

2024 2024 2023





Loans:













Non-accrual

$ 5,222,476 $ 6,547,940 $ 6,302,505





Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - -





Troubled debt restructured

524,970 524,970 525,020





Total non-performing loans

5,747,446 7,072,910 6,827,525





Real estate owned

- - -





Other repossessed assets

- - -





Total non-performing assets

$ 5,747,446 $ 7,072,910 $ 6,827,525





















Non-performing assets to total assets

1.12 % 1.39 % 1.44 %





Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.49 % 1.84 % 1.94 %





Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 102.40 % 81.87 % 66.03 %





Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.53 % 1.50 % 1.28 %





















Other financial ratios













Tangible common equity

9.23 % 9.09 % 9.29 %





Book value per share

$ 19.53 $ 19.05 $ 18.21





Common shares outstanding

2,417,283 2,429,698 2,425,670





















(1) Ratios for three and six-month periods are annualized









(2) All share data has been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split on July 14, 2023.









