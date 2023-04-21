NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced net income of $1.17 million ($0.97 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to earnings from the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $1.78 million ($1.49 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.04% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 10.75% compared to an ROA of 1.70% and an ROE of 15.07% for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decline was related to the increase in interest expense compared to interest income due to the historic increase in interest rates, provision for loan loss expense due to the new CECL accounting standard and several investments made for the benefit of future growth.

Total assets increased $6.6 million, or 5.9% on an annualized basis, to $452.1 million at March 31, 2023 compared to total assets of $445.5 million at December 31, 2022. Total loans increased $5.0 million, or 6.2% on an annualized basis, to $325.7 million at March 31, 2023 compared to total loans of $320.8 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased $3.9 million, or 4.3% on an annualized basis, to $370.7 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $366.8 million at December 31, 2022.

Shareholders' equity increased $691,000 to $43.8 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $43.1 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was a result of accumulated other comprehensive income increasing $278,000 due to a slight improvement in the fair value of the investment portfolio and net income for the first quarter. This increase was partially offset by a decline in retained earnings of $398,000 for the initial entry to implement the new CECL accounting standard. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.22 to $36.02 per common share as of March 31, 2023 compared to $35.80 at December 31, 2022. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,216,335 as of March 31, 2023.

Net interest income decreased $116,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was a result of a 45 basis point decline in net interest margin to 3.35%, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets of $38.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decline in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase of 164 basis points in costs of interest-bearing liabilities of 2.02% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.38% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to an increase of 88 basis points in yield on interest earning assets to 4.97% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 4.09% in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income declined $135,000 in first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was a result of a decline of $177,000 in gain on sale of loans due to slower mortgage refinances in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. Non-interest expense increased $481,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily due to investments made in 2022 to increase capacity for future growth and a new branch location that opened in the second quarter of 2022.

Michael S. Zahn, President/CEO said, "The historic increase in interest rates had a negative impact on our margin, but our commercial loan pipeline continues to be strong. We believe the investments that have been made position us well for the future."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS













March 31, December 31, March 31, Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022









Assets







Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,646,912 $ 3,141,705 $ 8,040,570 Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

1,940,693 747,920 4,216,611 Total cash and cash equivalents

4,587,606 3,889,625 12,257,181 Interest-earning time deposits

1,230,000 1,230,000 2,210,000 Securities available for sale

78,278,059 78,273,337 85,245,995 Securities held to maturity

12,787,199 12,062,446 11,791,172 Loans held for sale

403,600 189,600 1,313,598 Loans, gross

330,160,388 324,752,497 283,628,078 Allowance for loan losses

(4,421,505) (3,996,619) (4,004,074) Loans, net

325,738,883 320,755,878 279,624,004 Accrued interest receivable

1,982,785 1,923,986 1,523,198 Premises and equipment

7,376,693 7,254,951 7,122,223 FHLB Stock

2,101,600 2,101,600 2,101,600 Investment in limited partnerships

1,153,334 1,228,334 1,453,334 Cash surrender value of life insurance

11,703,266 11,629,618 11,407,075 Other assets

4,803,252 4,988,219 3,451,488 Total Assets

$ 452,146,276 $ 445,527,594 $ 419,500,867









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 54,547,736 $ 53,232,315 $ 62,072,982 Interest bearing deposits

316,197,968 313,584,014 294,557,300 Borrowed funds

34,000,000 32,000,000 13,925,706 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,582,889 3,584,163 3,622,201 Total Liabilities

408,328,593 402,400,492 374,178,189 Stockholders' equity

43,817,683 43,127,102 45,322,678 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 452,146,276 $ 445,527,594 $ 419,500,867























Three months ended



March 31, December 31, March 31, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022









Net interest income







Total interest income

$ 5,388,127 $ 5,071,415 $ 4,033,571 Total interest expense

1,761,895 1,120,123 291,129 Net interest income

3,626,232 3,951,292 3,742,442 Provision for loan losses

90,000 - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses

3,536,232 3,951,292 3,742,442









Non-interest income







Service charges on deposit accounts

188,222 198,715 154,398 Interchange fees

192,338 193,610 162,545 Loan servicing fees



62,712

Net gain on sale of loans

65,793 66,083 242,882 Net loss on sale of repossessed assets

- - - Brokerage fees

66,485 41,034 54,151 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

73,648 74,955 75,134 Other income

183,244 102,248 215,866 Total non-interest income

769,730 739,357 904,976









Non-interest expense







Salaries and employee benefits

1,687,245 1,513,293 1,410,259 Occupancy

340,935 383,944 282,467 Data processing

394,597 371,655 356,919 Deposit insurance premiums

49,500 28,500 30,500 Professional fees

111,035 138,903 80,905 Advertising and marketing fees

91,717 89,021 57,088 Correspondent bank charges

38,732 32,864 25,742 Other expense

253,251 281,403 242,259 Total non-interest expense

2,967,012 2,839,583 2,486,139









Income before income taxes

1,338,950 1,851,066 2,161,279 Income tax expense

168,494 298,062 380,167 Net income

$ 1,170,456 $ 1,553,004 $ 1,781,112













Three months ended



March 31, December 31, March 31, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022









Average shares outstanding - basic

1,200,659 1,201,442 1,199,001 Average shares outstanding - diluted

1,200,703 1,201,491 1,199,318 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.97 $ 1.29 $ 1.49 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.97 $ 1.29 $ 1.49 Net interest margin

3.35 % 3.73 % 3.80 % Return on average assets

1.04 % 1.42 % 1.70 % Return on average equity

10.75 % 14.84 % 15.07 % Efficiency ratio

67.49 % 60.54 % 53.50 %









Allowance for loan losses:







Balance, beginning of period

$ 3,996,619 $ 4,024,366 $ 3,998,392 Charge-offs:







One-to-four family

- - - Commercial real estate

- - - Land/land development

- - - Commercial

- - - Consumer

36,130 60,866 17,435 Gross charge-offs

36,130 60,866 17,435 Recoveries:







One-to-four family

- 13,099 955 Commercial real estate

- 40 218 Land/land development

- - - Commercial

923 185 9,725 Consumer

20,093 19,795 12,219 Gross recoveries

21,016 33,119 23,117 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

15,114 27,747 (5,682) CECL adjustment

350,000



Provision for loan losses

90,000 - - Balance, end of period

$ 4,421,505 $ 3,996,619 $ 4,004,074









Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.02 % 0.03 % -0.01 %













As of



March 31, December 31, March 31, Non-performing assets

2023 2022 2022 Loans:







Non-accrual

$ 4,137,597 $ 2,463,911 $ 2,023,525 Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - - Troubled debt restructured

525,020 525,383 363,992 Total non-performing loans

4,662,617 2,989,294 2,387,517 Real estate owned

- - - Other repossessed assets

- - - Total non-performing assets

$ 4,662,617 $ 2,989,294 $ 2,387,517









Non-performing assets to total assets

1.03 % 0.67 % 0.57 % Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.41 % 0.92 % 0.84 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

94.83 % 133.70 % 167.71 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.34 % 1.23 % 1.41 %









Other financial ratios







Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets

9.69 % 9.68 % 10.80 % Book value per share

$ 36.02 $ 35.80 $ 37.60 Common shares outstanding

1,216,335 1,204,835 1,205,435









(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized



















SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.