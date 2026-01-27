NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,774,000 ($0.75 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to net income of $972,000 ($0.41 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.27% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 13.14% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.74% and an annualized ROE of 8.01% for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Net interest income increased $838,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Provision for credit loss expense decreased by $574,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. Total non-interest income was $611,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $660,000 the same period in 2024. Total non-interest expense was $3,333,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to $3,126,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $6.3 million, or $2.64 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024. The current year earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.14% and an annualized ROE of 12.32% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.84% and an annualized ROE of 9.13% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Total assets increased $37 million, or 7%, to $559.3 million at December 31, 2025 compared to total assets of $522.3 million at December 31, 2024. Total net loans increased $34.7 million, or 8.9%, to $425.3 million at December 31, 2025 compared to total loans of $390.6 million at December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased $26.9 million, or 6.3% on an annualized basis, to $455.8 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $428.9 million at December 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased $6.6 million to $54.9 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $48.3 million at December 31, 2024. The book value of NIDB stock increased $3.05 to $23.19 per common share as of December 31, 2025, compared to $20.14 the previous year-end. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,367,741 as of December 31, 2025.

Additionally, Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. maintained its position on the Dividend Champions List. To achieve Champion status, a company must increase its dividend payments to its shareholders for 25 consecutive years. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is one of 146 companies in the United States to achieve this status. With the latest dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2025, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has increased dividends 31 years in a row.

Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented, "I am very pleased with our financial performance in 2025. Our team does an amazing job serving our customers and our communities. I am optimistic that we will continue to meet the expectations of our customers and shareholders while helping to make the communities which we serve the best versions of themselves."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



















December 31, December 31,







Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2025 2024













(Audited)







Assets













Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,894,280 $ 3,754,395







Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

3,185,624 6,452,143







Total cash and cash equivalents

7,079,904 10,206,538







Interest-earning time deposits

1,470,000 4,275,000







Securities available for sale

82,257,908 74,789,791







Securities held to maturity

11,545,964 11,602,482







Loans held for sale

81,200 71,200







Loans, gross

431,869,990 397,334,479







Allowance for credit losses

(6,593,425) (6,771,171)







Loans, net

425,276,565 390,563,308







Accrued interest receivable

2,574,430 2,237,407







Premises and equipment

8,669,720 7,907,303







FHLB Stock

2,835,000 2,835,000







Cash surrender value of life insurance

12,502,813 12,159,543







Other assets

5,040,484 5,676,203







Total Assets

$ 559,333,988 $ 522,323,775























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 51,188,798 $ 48,168,488







Interest bearing deposits

404,656,646 380,771,626







Borrowed funds

44,400,000 41,000,000







Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,173,430 4,106,965







Total Liabilities

504,418,874 474,047,079







Stockholders' equity

54,915,114 48,276,696







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 559,333,988 $ 522,323,775











































Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2025 2025 2024

2025 2024















Net interest income













Total interest income

$ 7,936,531 $ 8,055,361 $ 7,243,589

$ 30,947,699 $ 28,234,218 Total interest expense

3,129,838 3,311,854 3,275,092

12,797,245 13,067,903 Net interest income

4,806,693 4,743,507 3,968,497

18,150,454 15,166,315 Provision for credit loss expense













Loans

- - 423,538

809,017 1,518,538 Off-balance sheet credit exposures

(45,000) (35,000) 105,000

(69,000) 35,000 Total provision for credit loss expense

(45,000) (35,000) 528,538

740,017 1,553,538 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,851,693 4,778,507 3,439,959

17,410,437 13,612,777















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

171,625 177,533 176,311

670,377 704,644 Interchange fees

192,598 200,695 195,040

783,032 811,235 Loan servicing fees

80,392 83,947 69,887

364,737 340,874 Net gain on sale of loans

116,150 139,754 57,991

409,019 341,272 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

87,324 87,080 84,117

343,270 333,516 Net loss on sales of available-for-sale securities

(128,680) (119,062) -

(247,720) - Other income

91,726 89,595 76,746

367,468 1,038,031 Total non-interest income

611,135 659,542 660,092

2,690,183 3,569,572















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

1,712,322 1,747,045 1,529,333

6,816,055 6,459,098 Occupancy

426,660 439,253 365,647

1,711,332 1,474,751 Data processing

474,230 385,504 433,325

1,485,877 1,704,538 Deposit insurance premiums

79,082 75,000 57,000

314,082 294,000 Professional fees

238,807 225,147 167,477

761,932 622,157 Advertising and marketing fees

102,299 94,741 61,688

369,108 335,887 Correspondent bank charges

27,605 29,436 53,454

108,197 173,480 Other expense

271,799 285,664 458,329

1,111,908 1,406,067 Total non-interest expense

3,332,804 3,281,790 3,126,253

12,678,491 12,469,978















Income before income taxes

2,130,024 2,156,259 973,798

7,422,129 4,712,371 Income tax expense

355,997 363,699 1,341

1,155,875 406,812 Net income

$ 1,774,027 $ 1,792,560 $ 972,457

$ 6,266,254 $ 4,305,559



















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2025 2025 2024

2025 2024















Average shares outstanding - basic

2,358,273 2,369,920 2,378,357

2,372,147 2,393,143 Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,358,405 2,369,920 2,378,357

2,372,180 2,393,143 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.75 $ 0.76 $ 0.41

$ 2.64 $ 1.80 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.75 $ 0.76 $ 0.41

$ 2.64 $ 1.80 Net interest margin

3.56 % 3.53 % 3.13 %

3.42 % 3.06 % Return on average assets

1.27 % 1.29 % 0.74 %

1.14 % 0.84 % Return on average equity

13.14 % 13.95 % 8.01 %

12.32 % 9.13 % Efficiency ratio

61.52 % 60.74 % 67.54 %

60.84 % 66.56 %















Allowance for credit losses:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,608,476 $ 6,595,962 $ 6,326,783

$ 6,771,171 $ 5,335,305 Charge-offs:













One-to-four family

- - -

- 39,022 Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- - 20,441

959,749 20,441 Consumer

27,845 21,485 21,194

168,165 168,743 Gross charge-offs

27,845 21,485 41,635

1,127,914 228,206 Recoveries:













One-to-four family

- - 39,022

3,247 40,544 Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- 1,705 -

1,705 - Consumer

12,794 32,294 23,463

136,199 104,990 Gross recoveries

12,794 33,999 62,485

141,151 145,534 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

15,051 (12,514) (20,850)

986,763 82,672 Provision for credit losses

- - 423,538

809,017 1,518,538 Balance, end of period

$ 6,593,425 $ 6,608,476 $ 6,771,171

$ 6,593,425 $ 6,771,171















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.01 % -0.01 % -0.02 %

0.23 % 0.02 %



















As of









December 31, September 30, December 31,





Non-performing assets

2025 2025 2024





Loans:













Non-accrual

$ 5,447,240 $ 5,082,212 $ 5,031,555





Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - -





Troubled debt modification

2,529,489 2,529,489 926,960





Total non-performing loans

7,976,729 7,611,701 5,958,515





Real estate owned

- - -





Other repossessed assets

- - -





Total non-performing assets

$ 7,976,729 $ 7,611,701 $ 5,958,515





















Non-performing assets to total assets

1.43 % 1.36 % 1.14 %





Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.85 % 1.76 % 1.50 %





Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

82.66 % 86.82 % 113.64 %





Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.53 % 1.53 % 1.70 %





















Other financial ratios













Tangible common equity

9.82 % 9.51 % 9.24 %





Book value per share

$ 23.19 $ 22.37 $ 20.14





Common shares outstanding

2,367,741 2,376,066 2,397,496





















(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized















SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.