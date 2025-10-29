NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, is proud to announce the Corporation has increased the cash dividend paid to shareholders for the 31st year in a row.

The cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per quarter represents a $0.01 per share, or 5.56%, increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend. President and CEO Michael S. Zahn stated, "We are pleased to reward our shareholders with our 31st consecutive year of increasing our cash dividend. Due to our continued strong financial performance and capital levels, the Board of Directors feels the dividend increase is warranted." The cash dividend will be payable on November 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2025. This makes an annualized dividend yield of 3.80% based on a closing price of $20.00 per common share, which was the last reported trade on October 28, 2025. The book value of NIDB's stock was $22.37 per common share as of September 30, 2025 with 2,376,066 shares outstanding.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

