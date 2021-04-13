Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Quarterly Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced net income of $1.89 million ($1.58 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. This earnings level was an increase of $860,000 or 83.2% when compared to earnings from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $1.03 million ($0.86 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.88% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 14.87% compared to an ROA of 1.16% and an ROE of 9.86% for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Total assets increased $15.0 million or 3.8% to $406.3 million at March 31, 2021 compared to total assets of $391.3 million at December 31, 2020. Total loans increased $5.1 million or 1.9% to $269.3 million at March 31, 2021 compared to total loans of $264.2 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased $17.7 million or 6.0% to $314.7 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $297.0 million at December 31, 2020.

Shareholders' equity increased $300,000 to $46.0 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $45.7 million at December 31, 2020. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.49 to $38.22 per common share as of March 31, 2021 compared to $37.73 at December 31, 2020. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,202,985. The last reported trade of the stock on April 12, 2021 was $42.00 per common share.

First Federal Savings Bank continued to be a source of strength to small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Bank participated in the SBA's 2021 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and helped over 300 clients secure roughly $25 million in PPP funding. We also continue to work with clients, who received PPP loans in 2020, on forgiveness applications.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ASSETS March 31, 2021 December 31,

2020 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 14,118,528 $ 12,397,471 Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 3,639,359 2,311,822 Total cash and cash equivalents 17,757,887 14,709,293 Interest-earning time deposits 2,946,000 3,681,000 Securities available for sale 82,483,945 78,418,462 Securities held to maturity 11,298,326 9,442,271 Loans held for sale 1,457,450 137,000 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss March 31, 2021 $3,974,475 and December 31, 2020 $3,851,897 269,293,761 264,220,486 Accrued interest receivable 1,514,335 1,516,929 Premises and equipment 5,591,737 5,282,884 Investments in limited liability partnerships 1,753,334 1,828,334 Cash surrender value of life insurance 10,136,074 10,071,443 Other assets 2,035,848 1,969,048 Total Assets $ 406,268,697 $ 391,277,150 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Non-interest bearing deposits 60,323,371 46,257,438 Interest bearing deposits 254,331,424 250,700,577 Borrowed Funds 41,093,101 45,805,419 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,540,509 2,852,005 Total Liabilities 360,288,405 345,615,439 Retained earnings – substantially restricted 45,980,292 45,661,711 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 406,268,697 $ 391,277,150

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Total interest income $ 3,984,611 $ 3,772,563 Total interest expense 515,909 944,368 Net interest income $ 3,468,702 $ 2,828,195 Provision for loan losses 120,000 220,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 3,348,702 $ 2,608,195 Service charges on deposit accounts 150,822 186,039 Interchange fees 157,127 146,906 Net gain on sale of loans 629,489 277,171 Net loss on sale of repossessed assets - (18,186) Brokerage fees 77,337 56,760 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 64,631 57,350 Other income 148,302 144,388 Total noninterest income $ 1,227,708 $ 850,428 Salaries and employee benefits 1,130,162 1,296,191 Occupancy 271,275 245,504 Data processing 324,992 270,101 Deposit insurance premiums 24,500 20,000 Professional fees 94,284 64,436 Advertising and marketing fees 56,597 55,603 Correspondent bank charges 25,604 32,735 Other expense 310,424 269,671 Total noninterest expenses $ 2,237,838 $ 2,254,241 Income before income tax expenses $ 2,338,572 $ 1,204,382 Income tax expense 445,664 171,083 Net Income $ 1,892,908 $ 1,033,299

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Basic Earnings per common share 1.58 0.86 Dilutive Earnings per share 1.57 0.86 Net interest margin 3.72% 3.40% Return on average assets 1.88% 1.16% Return on average equity 14.87% 9.86% Efficiency ratio 47.65% 61.28% Average shares outstanding- primary 1,200,351 1,201,805 Average shares outstanding- diluted 1,200,618 1,201,805 Allowance for loan losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 3,851,897 $ 3,191,605 Charge-offs: One-to-four family - 17,952 Commercial real estate - - Land/land development - - Commercial - - Consumer 50,261 33,443 Gross charge-offs 50,261 51,395 Recoveries: One-to-four family 1,479 903 Commercial real estate - - Land/land development - - Commercial 390 54,000 Consumer 50,969 28,473 Gross recoveries 52,839 83,376 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) (2,578) (31,981) Additions charged to operations 120,000 220,000 Balance at end of period $ 3,974,475 $ 3,443,586 Net loan charge-offs / (recoveries)to average loans (1) (0.00%) (0.05%) Nonperforming assets (000's) At March 31, At December 31, Loans: 2021 2020 Non-accrual $ 4,538 $ 5,034 Past 90 days or more and still accruing - - Troubled debt restructured 364 374 Total nonperforming loans 4,902 5,408 Real estate owned 5 5 Other repossessed assets - - Total nonperforming assets $ 4,907 $ 5,413 Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.21% 1.38% Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.79% 2.02% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 81.07% 71.23% Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable 1.48% 1.46% At March 31, 2021 2020 Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 11.32% 11.81% Book value per share $ 38.22 $ 35.43 Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,202,985 1,210,379

(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

